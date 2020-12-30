Rakul Preet Singh tests negative for coronavirus, says she's feeling 'absolutely fine'

Rakul Preet Singh, who was shooting for Ajay Devgn's directorial Mayday in Hyderabad, had tested positive for coronavirus on 22 December.

Actor Rakul Preet Singh on Tuesday said she has tested negative for COVID-19 .

The 30-year-old actor, who was shooting for actor Ajay Devgn's directorial Mayday in Hyderabad, had tested positive for coronavirus on 22 December. She was under home quarantine during the period.

Singh took to social media to share that she is absolutely fine and is looking forward to 2021 with positivity.

"Thank you for all your wishes and love - can’t wait to start 2021 with good health and positivity,” she wrote on Twitter.

She also urged people to follow COVID-19 safety protocols.

"PS: let’s be responsible, wear masks and take all precautions," she said.

Check out her post here

Thankyou for all the love ❤️ pic.twitter.com/XwhHtMubKf — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) December 29, 2020

Mayday, which also features Amitabh Bachchan, Angira Dhar and Devgn, went on floors on 11 December.

Billed as an "edge-of-the-seat" drama, Mayday features Devgn as a pilot and Singh as his co-pilot. The details of Bachchan's character have been kept under the wraps.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)