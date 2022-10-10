Though actor Rakul Preet Singh is playing the role of a doctor in Doctor G, she never wanted to become a doctor or an engineer when she was a kid. A bright student, Rakul did mathematics honours from a reputed college in Delhi. An avid golfer, Rakul’s parents taught her the art of multi taking very early in life and so time management became is easy for her.

Rakul says, “The only thing that I didn’t want to do was to become a doctor or an engineer. I was a Maths student and I wanted to do an MBA. I wanted to do some sort of management either financial or brand management which at that point of time wasn’t that big. But I also wanted to be an actor and finally that took priority. Ever since I was a kid, even in my fifth and sixth standard, I remember telling my parents I don’t know what profession I am going to be in when I grow up, but not a doctor or an engineer because there were too many. I just saw that everybody in my class wanted to be a doctor or engineer.” She preferred to stay away from the rat race.

On becoming a Pan-Indian actor…

Rakul loves the south film industry, and whatever she is today she owes it to the Telugu film industry. She says, “I shot for Yaariya, before I shot my first film in Telugu that happened to release before Yaariya did. And when it was released, it became a big hit. I had signed many films in Telugu by then. I continued working in the Telugu film industry till I came back to Bollywood.”

“The Telugu film industry sort of shaped me and trained me to become an actor. I had a release last year called Indian 2 which is a Pan India film. It is just that the number of films I can do in Telugu has gone down because I can’t do five films here and five films there. Then you actually don’t do justice to your work. My assistant is the one who has been with me from my first film in Telugu and I speak to him in Telugu.”

From Akshay Kumar in Cuttputlli to Ayushmann Khurrana in Doctor G, the actress sets her distinct charm with a range of co-stars. If we look at the actresses of the current generation who are setting up their distinct charm with their co-stars on the screen, Rakul Preet Singh is that ravishing beauty who is acing the task. Her long list of filmography is proof of her amazing screen presence, alongside any co-star. Be it Akshay Kumar or Ayushmann Khurrana, she has performed with a wide-range of actors in her multilingual career.

