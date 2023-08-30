Raksha Bandhan 2023: Real-life Bollywood sisters who give us sibling goals

The special day to endure the strong bond among siblings is approaching. With each nearing day, the preparations for the festivities are all-time high. While we are all set to celebrate the festival with so much love on 30 and 31 August, our favourite Bollywood celebrities are also gearing up to spend the day with their siblings. As far as celebrities are concerned, a bunch of B-town sisters continuously raise the bar with their adorable bond and endearing presence. Let’s shine a spotlight on creative sisters who have together gifted us some of the most unforgettable cinematic experiences along with major sibling goals.

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are one of the most popular star kids. Janhvi has acted in films like Dhadak, Mili, and Good Luck Jerry. On the other hand, Khushi is all set to make her debut with Zoya Akhtar’s directorial The Archies. She has also become an Internet sensation and is widely loved on social media.

Karishma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor

The Kapoor sisters have been ruling the industry with their impeccable work and mesmerising looks. Their sassy, and spicy sense of style has led to Bollywood’s most unforgettable style trends. Both Bebo (Kareena Kapoor) and Lolo (Karisma Kapoor) are often spotted together at airports, restaurants, and events.

Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon

Kriti and Nupur Sanon are also great examples of sisters. Despite not being from the entertainment industry, Kriti managed to garner immense popularity through her endearing looks and phenomenal acting skills. Later, Nupur also forayed into the acting industry. Both share an uncanny resemblance and their wardrobes also appear to be the same.

Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor

The flag bearers of unique fashion sense are often accredited for being trendsetters in more than one way. Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor often give major sister goals. Both are fierce and never shy away from displaying their love for fashion. They are also popular for not mincing their words.

Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty

Both sisters Shilpa and Shamita were seen together in the film, Fareb. Unfortunately, the film didn’t do well. Shilpa’s popularity shot to fame and she rose to become one of the finest actresses in the Indian film industry. On the other hand, Shamita’s career never really took off and she couldn’t find enough success. However, the sister duo keep giving their fans sibling goals by making their presence together at airports and parties.