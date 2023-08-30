Raksha Bandhan 2023: From Shahid Kapoor to Ayushmann Khurrana; Rakhi outfit inspiration for men

As Raksha Bandhan 2023 or Rakhi is approaching, now is the perfect time to get a well-tailored ethnic ensemble for the occasion. Although the festival marks a deep bond of love and friendship between siblings, the extravagant clothes for the event add to the overall vibe. The auspicious day, which falls on the last day of the Sawan month, is marked with joy and enthusiasm among Hindus. The occasion leads to large family gatherings, food, drinks and gifts as people celebrate the pious bond between siblings.

If you are looking for a subtle yet stylish traditional attire for the occasion, there’s no bigger inspiration than Bollywood. Over the past few months, celebs like Shahid Kapoor and Varun Dhawan have showcased how to ace ethnic wear for the occasion. Take a look.

1) Shahid Kapoor’s chic style

Actor Shahid Kapoor is known for his experimental sartorial choices. In recent months, the Jersey star has come up with a lot of style goals for his fans. On one such occasion, the 42-year-old star chose a purple kurta with slim-fit pants and a shawl. He accessorised the look with sunglasses. Since Rakhi falls in August, one can drop the shawl and instead choose bright colours for the ensemble.

2) Sidharth Malhotra’s all-white look

Sidharth Malhotra has it sorted for you when it comes to acing ethnic attire. The Shershaah star chose a white kurta-pyjama set for an event, showing how one can carry off the simple outfit with aplomb.

3) Varun Dhawan’s stylish kurtas

Varun Dhawan’s kurta game is always on point. The Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania star has been spotted wearing comfortable yet stylish ensembles at various occasions. From Ganesh Chaturthi to film promotions and family gatherings, Varun’s chic yet comfortable selections are too tempting to miss.

Varun Dhawan’s traditional look consists of a simple bright chikankari kurta paired with white pants. Since pastel shades are totally in, how about wearing a pastel mint green kurta with a white pyjama and traditional flats?

4) Kartik Aaryan’s kurta with jeans look

If you are looking to opt something in black this Rakhi, actor Kartik Aaryan shows how it can be done right. At a recent promotional event, the Satyaprem Ki Katha star was seen dressed in a plain black kurta with blue jeans and casual white sneakers, giving the event a comfortable yet stylish look.

5) Ayushmann Khurrana’s all black look

If you are looking for an all-black look, you can take inspiration from Ayushmann Khurrana’s black kurta pyjamas with sequin work in lines on them.

This Rakhi, you have no shortage of style goals if you want to make an impression. Which design do you think works best for you?