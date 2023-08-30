Raksha Bandhan 2023: From Akshay Kumar to Kiara Advani, here's how Bollywood is celebrating the festival
While every festival has its own unique features, the festive fervour associated with Raksha Bandhan or Rakhi celebrations hits differently. Just like several others, Bollywood celebrities also mark the ritual commemorating the bond between a brother and a sister with joy and enthusiasm. The day, being marked on 30 August and 31 August this year, follows an age-old tradition where the sister ties rakhi on her brother’s wrist and he, in return, vows life-long protection in addition to gracing her with lots of gifts.
To mark the auspicious occasion, many celebrities have posted images of themselves alongside their siblings while tying rakhi or sharing an anecdote from the past. While some of these off-screen siblings are famous, others are lesser-known on social media platforms.
Below are pictures shared by celebs to mark the day, showcasing their affection for one another in their own unique way.
Zoya Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar
On Raksha Bandhan 2023, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar shared an image with brother Farhan Akhtar sitting on a couch during their interview for the first film together. The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara director sums up their life in the image. She captioned it, “Me fried and you stepping in to handle it.” She further added, “Love you the most. Happy Raksha Bandhan my forever person.”
Akshay Kumar and Alka Bhatia
Adding a spark from the past, Akshay Kumar shared a throwback picture with sister Alka Bhatia on Raksha Bandhan 2023. Not just this, he also added an equally adorable caption to the photograph that read, “Je tu mere naal hai teh zindagi vich sab changa (With you by my side, everything is better). My sister, my pillar of strength since day one. Happy Raksha Bandhan.”
Athiya Shetty and Ahan Shetty
Athiya Shetty dropped an adorable throwback picture with younger sibling Ahan Shetty for Raksha Bandhan 2023. In the picture, Ahan can be seen sitting on Athiya’s lap as they pose together.
Ananya Panday and Ahaan Panday
Ananya Panday who appeared opposite Ayushmann Khurana in Dream Girl 2 recently, shared a throwback picture with cousin brother Ahaan Panday on Instagram Stories. She wrote, “Happy Rakhi Ahaaani, I love you forever.”
Kiara Advani and Mishaal Advani
Kiara Advani also reposted a collage of pictures featuring the adorable siblings. While posting it on her Instagram stories, the Shershaah star said, “My darling brother, missing you a little extra today.”
She also thanked her fan club for the wonderful edit.
