Rakhi Sawant responds to Tanushree Dutta's Rs 10 cr defamation case: It's a publicity stunt

FP Staff

Oct,23 2018 12:04:30 IST

Actress Tanushree Dutta has filed a defamation complaint worth Rs 10 crore against Rakhi Sawant, reports the Economic Times. Sawant had claimed that Dutta was busy "getting doped" on the sets of 2008 movie Horn 'OK' Pleassss. Sawant's claim came after Dutta accused Nana Patekar of being aggressive and sexually harassing her by touching her inappropriately on the same set.

In her response, Rakhi claimed that Dutta was lying about the course of events, adding that Tanushree was a drug user and leveling allegations for attention and publicity. She further said that Dutta took her to rave parties on three different occasions and offered her drugs which she was 'forced' to take. She also went on to say that she was thankful of breaking ties with Dutta later on in life.

Uploading a series of reaction videos on her Instagram account, Sawant added that she would give Dutta a befitting reply in court.


Sawant was called in to replace Dutta on the song after the latter walked out of the project due to Patekar's alleged harassment. Dutta had expressed her displeasure at being replaced by Sawant in a later interview.

In a recent report, Nitin Satpute, Tanushree's advocate claimed that they had filed a criminal and civil complaint against Sawant adding that if Rakhi failed to respond within a stipulated time period, she would be subject to a fine or two years in jail or both. Sawant had alleged that Dutta had no proof regarding her claims.

Patekar denied all of Dutta's claims and filed a defamation case against the actress. He has also stepped down from being part of upcoming comedy Housefull 4.

Network 18, of which Firstpost is a part, has received complaints of sexual harassment as well. The complaints which are within the purview of the workplace have been forwarded to our PoSH committee for appropriate action.

Updated Date: Oct 23, 2018 12:04 PM

tags: BuzzPatrol , Horn Ok Pleassss , MeToo , MeToo in India , Nana Patekar , Rakhi Sawant , Tanushree Dutta

