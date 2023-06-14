Adil Khan Durrani and Rakhi Sawant are currently separated and the actress has even spoken about the same. Now, she was spotted by the paparazzi when she dialed her lawyer and asked him about the update on her divorce proceedings.

She called her up and said, “What happened to my divorce papers? I want happiness in my life and that nuisance out of it. I’ll dance in front of the judge then the procedure would happen sooner. Get my divorce done, I don’t want to stay alone anymore.”

On her Umrah Visa

Speaking about the same, Sawant said, “Everyone should follow the Namaz routine. Even if I look glamorous it is all for my work, I offer namaz every day. Inshallah, my visa for Umrah has been approved. I will soon go for Umrah.”

Sawant’s husband Adil Durrani was recently brought to the Oshiwara police station in the city after she filed a complaint accusing him of assaulting her and taking away money and jewellery from her flat without her knowledge, an official said.

Citing her statement to the police on Monday night, the official said Sawant (41) got in touch with Durrani (30) in January 2022 and the two opened a joint business account. Without her knowledge, Durrani withdrew more than Rs 1.5 crore from that account in June to buy a car, but she did not object as he said he would be marrying her, Sawant told the police, according to the official.

Later, Durrani allegedly assaulted Sawant, a former ‘Bigg Boss‘ contestant, on two occasions prompting her to lodge a non-cognisable complaint against him, he said. As per Sawant, Durrani threatened her more than once saying he would throw acid on her face or get her killed in a road accident, said the official. Sawant has also accused Durrani of forcing her to offer ‘namaz’, he said.

