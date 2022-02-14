Actor Rakhi Sawant has announced separation from her husband Ritesh via social media. Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday (13 February), the former Bigg Boss contestant shared a long post where she informed fans about the same.

“Dear Fans and well wishers, Just wanted to say that Ritesh and I have decided to part ways. After the Big Boss show a lot has happened and I was unaware of certain things which were out of my control,” the post read.

Further talking about their differences, the post mentioned that Rakhi and Ritesh tried their best to work things out but failed. So, they decided to move on amicably and enjoy lives separately.

Expressing her grief in announcing the news on the eve of Valentine’s Day, the post highlighted that Rakhi was sad and heartbroken as a decision had to be made soon. Towards the end of the post, Rakhi wished Ritesh the best in life while she would focus on her work and keep herself happy. She also thanked fans for always understanding and supporting her.

Check out the post here:

It was only recently that Rakhi cried foul over her marriage for not being legal as per law. But she later changed her stance regarding the same.

For the unversed, the finale of Bigg Boss 15 aired on 30 January, this year. TV star Tejasswi Prakash lifted the season’s trophy and took home a cash prize of Rs 40 lakh.