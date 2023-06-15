Rakhi Sawant recently went to Dubai and when she came back to Mumbai, the paparazzi wanted to interact with her. She did speak in detail and opened up on her trip and divorce updates.

On her divorce update

My divorce is still pending, if there’s a station, trains will come and go. Ups and downs are part of life. Adil is still in jail. He called me many times in Dubai, asking me to set him free but I told him its not my case. I can’t. I don’t know but I want him to get bail so I get a divorce from him. He has been divorced twice before.

On buying a club in Dubai

I have bought a club and a hotel in Dubai. It’s not from my money but from people in Dubai only. Don’t keep an eye on my money, I am not that rich though I have a big heart.

An apology to Katrina Kaif

I attended an award function recently in Dubai. I had a lot of fun with celebs but Vicky Kaushal got injured because of me. He is roaming around with a plaster. Sorry Katrina, I didn’t know which step he was doing).

On her Umrah Visa

Speaking about the same on another occasion, Sawant said, “Everyone should follow the Namaz routine. Even if I look glamorous it is all for my work, I offer namaz every day. Inshallah, my visa for Umrah has been approved. I will soon go for Umrah.”

Sawant’s husband Adil Durrani was recently brought to the Oshiwara police station in the city after she filed a complaint accusing him of assaulting her and taking away money and jewellery from her flat without her knowledge, an official said.

