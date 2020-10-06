Raju Chacha director Anil Devgan passes away; brother Ajay Devgn says 'heartbroken by untimely demise'

Anil Devgan was known for directing films including Raju Chacha, Blackmail, Haal-e-dil. He was also the creative director of Ajay Devgn starrer Son of Sardar.

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn's brother and director Anil Devgan passed away on Monday night. The Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior actor took to Twitter to share his cousin's picture and announce about his death.

Ajay Devgn said that his family is "heartbroken" because of the untimely demise of Anil Devgan. The actor also said that the family will not be keeping a prayer meet due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I lost my brother Anil Devgan last night. His untimely demise has left our family heartbroken. ADFF & I will miss his presence dearly. Pray for his soul. Due to the pandemic, we will not have a personal prayer meet” Ajay tweeted.

I lost my brother Anil Devgan last night. His untimely demise has left our family heartbroken. ADFF & I will miss his presence dearly. Pray for his soul. Due to the pandemic, we will not have a personal prayer meet🙏 pic.twitter.com/9tti0GX25S — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) October 6, 2020

A number of people took to the comment section to express their condolences.

According to a report by The Indian Express, Anil started his career in Bollywood as an assistant director on films including Phool Aur Kaante, Jaan, Itihaas, Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha.

Ajay lost his father Veeru Devgan last year in May. The actor remembered his father and Bollywood stunt director on his first death anniversary in May this year.

Ajay had taken to Twitter where he shared a montage of his and his father’s pictures along with a message. “Dear Dad, it’s a year since you left. However, I can feel you beside me—quiet, caring, protective; your presence is forever reassuring,” he wrote.

Ajay Devgn will next be seen in Bhuj alongside Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha. The film is expected to release soon on Disney+ Hotstar.