Rajneesh Duggal, Kunaal Roy Kapur to play ghostbusters in supernatural thriller Mushkil

Mumbai: Actor Rajneesh Duggal will be seen playing the role of an exorcist in supernatural thriller Mushkil.

Kunaal Roy Kapur will also be seen as a ghostbuster in the a project by Big Bat films. It will be shot in Italy and Mumbai.

It is based on life-changing events involving four Mumbai girls who travel to Greece for a vacation. They meet a local guide who takes them around but it is their visit to a historical castle that triggers an unwanted series of events.

"Mushkil is a fab film. We finished shooting the first schedule of the film. Shooting for a supernatural film always gives you chills and on hearing the script it was an instant yes," Rajneesh said in a statement.

"For the first time, I am playing the role of an exorcist and a hypnotist, which is very intriguing and challenging. This film is sure to take the horror genre to the next level with its VFX," he added.

Ravinder Jeet Dariya, who is producing the film, said, "Whenever evil has prevailed, goodness has erased evil, however with much difficulty. The same concept is shown in the film."

It also stars Pooja Bisht and Archana Shastry.

Updated Date: Jun 21, 2018 16:11 PM