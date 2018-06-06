You are here:

Rajkummar Rao's Stree teaser released; Simmba to hit screens on 28 December: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

FP Staff

Jun,06 2018 18:54:27 IST

Teaser of Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor's Stree

The teaser trailer and the poster of the upcoming film Stree was released on 6 June. Starring Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor and Pankaj Tripathi in leading roles, the film is directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Raj and DK. The film is slated for a 31 August release.

Team Simmba announces the film's date of release

Rohit Shetty's upcoming funny-cop film Simmba — starring Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan — gets a release date of 28 December, 2018. The film is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Rohit Shetty's Rohit Shetty Films.

Mortal Engines' poster

The new poster of the upcoming post-apocalyptic adventure film Mortal Engines was released on 6 June. Based on the novel of the same name by Philip Reeve. The film is expected to hit the screens on 14 December, 2018.

Arjun Kapoor's throwback to his AD days

Thursday's too far so let’s #throwbacktuesday to my #gaintgonzalez days while assisting on #salaameishq With #nikhiladvani !!! Guess which one of them is me 😂😂😂 !!! @varuntalreja84 @sahil_insta_sangha #devangdesai #natashacharak #rahulavte !!! PS - I had guts wearing horizontal stripes but long hair is still da bomb !!! #fubuindahouse A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on


Arjun Kapoor shared a picture from the days when he worked as an assistant director to Nikkhil Advani on his film Salaam-e-Ishq.

Victoria poses with son Brooklyn

Victoria Beckham posed with her son Brooklyn who seems to be on the cusp of his adulthood.

Ayan Mukerji posts pictures from Brahmastra sets

Mumbai schedule.... #teambrahmastra #eco_friendlybottles #worldenvironmentday A post shared by Ayan Mukerji (@ayanmukerji83) on

#Brahmastra

A post shared by Ayan Mukerji (@ayanmukerji83) on

😊 A post shared by Ayan Mukerji (@ayanmukerji83) on

A post shared by Ayan Mukerji (@ayanmukerji83) on

A post shared by Ayan Mukerji (@ayanmukerji83) on

A post shared by Ayan Mukerji (@ayanmukerji83) on

Happiness and laugh A post shared by Ayan Mukerji (@ayanmukerji83) on


Director Ayan Mukerji shared some pictures from the sets of his upcoming film Brahmastra that stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan.

