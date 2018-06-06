You are here:

Rajkummar Rao's Stree teaser released; Simmba to hit screens on 28 December: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Teaser of Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor's Stree

Check this video clip... Teaser trailer of #Stree... Stars Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor and Pankaj Tripathi... Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Raj and DK... Directed by Amar Kaushik... 31 Aug 2018 release... #OStree31stAugKoAana pic.twitter.com/upcJIcKxM2 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 6, 2018

Rajkummar Rao. Shraddha Kapoor. Pankaj Tripathi... First look poster of #Stree... Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Raj and DK... Directed by Amar Kaushik... 31 Aug 2018 release... #OStree31stAugKoAana pic.twitter.com/ybelCSUwpe — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 6, 2018

The teaser trailer and the poster of the upcoming film Stree was released on 6 June. Starring Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor and Pankaj Tripathi in leading roles, the film is directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Raj and DK. The film is slated for a 31 August release.

Team Simmba announces the film's date of release

28 Dec 2018... #Simmba release date is final... Check this video clip: pic.twitter.com/K6FByzGCoa — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 6, 2018

Ranveer Singh. Sara Ali Khan... Rohit Shetty. Karan Johar. Reliance Entertainment... The #Simmba journey begins! pic.twitter.com/1stbEdcKeu — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 6, 2018

Rohit Shetty's upcoming funny-cop film Simmba — starring Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan — gets a release date of 28 December, 2018. The film is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Rohit Shetty's Rohit Shetty Films.

Mortal Engines' poster

From the makers of #TheLordOfTheRings and #TheHobbit... Presenting the official poster of #MortalEngines... 14 Dec 2018 release. pic.twitter.com/SBa5ZmD7A8 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 5, 2018

The new poster of the upcoming post-apocalyptic adventure film Mortal Engines was released on 6 June. Based on the novel of the same name by Philip Reeve. The film is expected to hit the screens on 14 December, 2018.

Arjun Kapoor's throwback to his AD days



Arjun Kapoor shared a picture from the days when he worked as an assistant director to Nikkhil Advani on his film Salaam-e-Ishq.

Victoria poses with son Brooklyn

Victoria Beckham posed with her son Brooklyn who seems to be on the cusp of his adulthood.

Ayan Mukerji posts pictures from Brahmastra sets

#Brahmastra A post shared by Ayan Mukerji (@ayanmukerji83) on Jun 5, 2018 at 11:27am PDT

😊 A post shared by Ayan Mukerji (@ayanmukerji83) on Jun 5, 2018 at 11:27am PDT

A post shared by Ayan Mukerji (@ayanmukerji83) on Jun 6, 2018 at 12:51am PDT

A post shared by Ayan Mukerji (@ayanmukerji83) on Jun 6, 2018 at 12:51am PDT

A post shared by Ayan Mukerji (@ayanmukerji83) on Jun 6, 2018 at 12:51am PDT

Happiness and laugh A post shared by Ayan Mukerji (@ayanmukerji83) on Jun 6, 2018 at 4:05am PDT



Director Ayan Mukerji shared some pictures from the sets of his upcoming film Brahmastra that stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan.

Updated Date: Jun 06, 2018 18:54 PM