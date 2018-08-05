Rajkummar Rao, Vicky Kaushal are benefitting from my struggle, says Manoj Bajpayee

After playing a deputy inspector in Baaghi 2, Manoj Bajpayee will again be seen as a police officer in John Abraham's next, Satyameva Jayate. The actor is known to take up a few entertainers after doing indie films and the action entertainer happens to be just that.

In an interview with DNA, Bajpayee says that he did Satyameva Jayate for producer Nikkhil Advani and the film has also proved to be a nice 'break' for him with all its gruelling, action-heavy sequences. Bajpayee had also played a cop in the 1999 crime thriller Shool which remains one of his most appreciated performances till date. Playing the same role multiple times does not bother him, as he thinks every character is different.

Although Bajpayee is considered a gifted actor and his repertoire could put any of his contemporaries to shame, he admits it was difficult getting work even after he had proved his mettle with Satya. However, actors such as Kay Kay Menon and Irrfan Khan believe that because of his perseverance, actors like them had it easier.

Now, with the web being a whole new medium for actors to venture into, Bajpayee says the actors of the younger generation have more things to look forward to. "That’s what I tell Rajkummar Rao, and it goes for Vicky Kaushal too, that they are here at the right time and the right age. I tell Rajkummar, ‘Hamari mehnat ka phal aap ko mil raha hai (you are reaping the benefits of what we sowed)’ and he agrees with me," he tells the publication.

Updated Date: Aug 05, 2018 17:34 PM