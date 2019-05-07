You are here:

Rajkummar Rao, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit urge fans to donate to Odisha post cyclone Fani

New Delhi: After the violent cyclone, Fani wreaked havoc in Odisha on Friday, Bollywood celebrities have stepped in to urge their fans to donate for the affected state.

With a wind speed touching nearly 200 kmph, Fani created destruction in the state after which relief and rescue operations have begun on a massive scale. Adding to raise the awareness of people, B-town has come out in support of Odisha and is asking their fan base to donate for Odisha.

Rajkummar Rao took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Donate as much guys. Let's help rebuild Odisha after Cyclone Fani."

Donate as much guys. Let’s help rebuild Odisha after #cyclonefanihttps://t.co/8WYCGML7bC Do your bit. — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) May 5, 2019

Junior Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan also tweeted, "For all of you who want to contribute and help Odisha Let's do whatever we can to help!"

For all of you who want to contribute and help #Odisha Let’s do whatever we can to help!https://t.co/Bm3Jp72K9f — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) May 5, 2019

Tiger Shroff took to his Instagram story and shared an image.

Disha Patani also posted the same picture, urging fans to stand with the cyclone-hit state.

Actor Varun Dhawan also posted an image on his Instagram story which read, "Cyclone FANI has damaged our state, not our spirit. Let Us Rebuild Odisha together."

Veteran actor, Boman Irani, who extended his prayers and wishes, tweeted, "Prayers for all in Orissa, Bhopal, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal as the #CycloneFani approaches. Stay Safe and Strong."

Prayers for all in Orissa,Bhopal, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal as the #CycloneFani approaches. Stay Safe and Strong. 🙏🏻 — Boman Irani (@bomanirani) May 4, 2019

Bollywood celebrities like Madhuri Dixit Nene, Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar, Sidharth Malhotra, also prayed and wished for those stuck in the cyclone-hit areas.

My prayers for the safety of all affected by the devastating #CycloneFani 🙌🏻 — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) May 4, 2019

Chattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel had announced financial assistance of Rs. 11 crore for Odisha while Naveen Patnaik, Odisha CM announced a surplus supply of food and monetary assistance.

The intense cyclone, uprooted trees, blocked roads and left at least three people dead injuring over 160.

Updated Date: May 07, 2019 17:30:07 IST

