Rajkummar Rao, Sonakshi Sinha, Saif Ali Khan, Abhishek Bachchan likely to feature in Anurag Basu's next

Anurag Basu's upcoming film on four interconnected stories situated in a metropolitan city has been offered to Sonakshi Sinha, as per a report by DNA.

The role, the same report stated, was first offered to Kareena Kapoor Khan but she had to decline owing to her commitments to Karan Johar’s Good News opposite Akshay Kumar, which rolls around at the same time.

A source told the publication that Sonakshi was given a narration and offered the role two weeks back, which she has accepted.

The actress will be sharing screen space with her Bullet Raja co-actor Saif Ali Khan. However, the report stated that the duo would not be paired opposite one another in the film.

As many as seven actors will be seen in the film, and the ensemble cast includes the likes of Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Rajkummar Rao. Sidharth Malhotra has also been approached for a role in the film, reports India TV.

Furthermore, the project could be shot as two different films with different cast with Anurag filming both the parts back-to-back.

According to a Super Cinema report, Basu has already begun extensive music sittings with Pritam for the soundtrack of the movie, which will be backed by T Series.

Updated Date: Sep 04, 2018 12:14 PM