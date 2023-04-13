Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana to return with Stree 2
The announcement happened last night at Jio's event and the release date that has been finalized is August 31, 2024, the same date when Stree released back in 2018.
After teasing the audience of the arrival ofStree 2 in the mid credit scene of Bhediya, there was news of Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee are all set to start to shoot for Stree 2 in March 2023. A source from the production house confirmed the actor along with the original cast of Stree would begin shooting in March with shooting set to take place in across 4 cities.
The source says , “The end credit scene in Bhediya where Rajkummar Rao (Vicky) and Aparshakti Khurana (Bittu) are seen is a clear giveaway that there is Stree 2 in the pipeline. The original star cast of the 2018 movie Stree will be gearing up for the shoot from March 2023. We can expect some quirky and funny dialogues. Currently all actors are busy with other commitments and the pre production on the film has already begun”.
In the 2018 movie Stree, Aparshakti plays the character of Bittu, who is the friend of Rajkummar’s character Vicky. The movie is a horror comedy written by the writer-director-producer duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K, better known as Raj & DK. For his role in Stree, Aparshakti also got a Filmfare nomination for the actor in Best supporting role category.
