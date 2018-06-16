Rajkummar Rao roped in for Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety director Luv Ranjan's next comedy

National Award-winning actor Rajkummar Rao has been signed to star in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety director Luv Ranjan's next production. This comes just a day after it was reported that the actor will be involved in Stree producer Dinesh Vijan's Made in China.

Ranjan's movie will be a comedy set in a small North Indian town and will start shooting in early 2019. Pune Mirror reports that Rajkummar loved the story and immediately agreed to be a part of the film.

Rajkummar is currently filming Prakash Kovelamudi’s Mental Hai Kya opposite Kangana Ranaut in London before beginning his next venture with director Hansal Mehta, Swagat Hain, alongside girlfriend Patralekhaa.

Made in China will be directed by Mikhil Musale whose Wrong Side Raju bagged the National Award for Best Feature Film in Gujarati. Musale will make his Bollywood debut with the Maddock Films production which will be shot in Ahmedabad and across China. Rajkummar-starrer Made In China is also a Maddock Films production.

Meanwhile, Ranjan and producer Ankur Garg have also got on board Ranbir Kapoor and Ajay Devgn for another project, which is also set to go on the floors next year.

Updated Date: Jun 16, 2018 11:00 AM