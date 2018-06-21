Rajkummar Rao reportedly confirmed as male lead opposite Kangana Ranaut in Anurag Basu's upcoming film Imali

Kangana Ranaut has already been signed for Anurag Basu's upcoming film Imali. Now, according to a report by the Times of India, Rajkummar Rao has been reportedly roped in to play the male lead. The two actors have previously worked together in Queen (2014) and are currently shooting for their upcoming film Mental Hai Kya. This makes Imali their third outing together.

Imali is his first film with Basu. The same report states that the film is touted to be a love story which deals with relationships on a very human level. The shoot will begin in November only after Kangana wraps up Ashwini Iyer Tiwari's next.

Kangana started her Bollywood career with Basu's Gangster. The actress then went to to collaborate with Anurag Basu on projects such as Life in a... Metro and Kites. Now, after a long gap, the actress is reuniting with the director for Imali.

There were reports of a fallout between Kangana and Basu during the shoot of Kites. Kangana was reportedly upset that the other leading lady, Barbara Mori, got more screen time while her own role did not shape up the way it had been narrated. But, now, The Telegraph quotes Kangana saying, "It’s too early to talk about Imali as we are starting the film around the year end. All I can say is Anurag is my godfather and everything I am today is because of him… I can’t wait to go back to the beginning."

Updated Date: Jun 21, 2018 11:30 AM