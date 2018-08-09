Rajkummar Rao opens up about meeting SRK; Ranveer dances on a car: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what? Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Ranveer Singh dances atop a car for fans in Mumbai

A video of Ranveer Singh dancing atop a car for his fans outside a store in Mumbai has been making rounds on the internet. The actor stalled traffic as he shook a leg for his ecstatic fans that had gathered around the store to catch a glimpse of the star.

Sussanne Khan, Gayatri Oberoi and Dia Mirza take over Sonali Bendre's book club

Actress Sonali Bendre started an online book club last year, but owing to her cancer diagnosis she is currently seeking treatment in New York. So, her friends Dia Mirza, Gayatri Oberoi and Sussanne Khan organised a conversation that was live-streamed from Bendre's social media profile.

Rajkummar Rao opens up about his first meeting with Shah Rukh Khan

Rajkummar Rao opened up about his time as a struggling artiste and how his first meeting with Shah Rukh Khan went down, with photo blog Humans of Bombay. Rao's newest release was Fanney Khan and he will be seen next in horror comedy Stree.

Deepika Padukone shares behind-the-scenes footage from Chennai Express

Deepika Padukone dug up some behind-the-scenes footage from the sets of Chennai Express, which released 5 years ago. The clip shows Padukone and co-star Shah Rukh Khan, as well as the crew, cracking up while rehearsing for her Meenamma act.

Sonakshi Sinha walks the ramp as showstopper for a popular clothing brand

On the event of ten years of clothing brand Vero Moda, Sonakshi Sinha walked the ramp as the showstopper in a tasseled skirt, a lace bralet and silver shrug with black high heels. The actress also wore bold, dramatic makeup and her hair were styled in waves.

Anushka Sharma featured on the cover of Femina magazine

The Sui Dhaaga actress posed for the cover of Femina magazine's newest issue.



The Sui Dhaaga actress posed for the cover of Femina magazine's newest issue. Sharma looks fierce as she sports kohl-rimmed eyes and a wet hair look. She will also be seen next in Shah Rukh Khan's Zero.

Updated Date: Aug 09, 2018 19:16 PM