Ranveer Singh dances atop a car for fans in Mumbai
#ranveersingh snapped at bandra for #jackjonesx10 today
A video of Ranveer Singh dancing atop a car for his fans outside a store in Mumbai has been making rounds on the internet. The actor stalled traffic as he shook a leg for his ecstatic fans that had gathered around the store to catch a glimpse of the star.
Sussanne Khan, Gayatri Oberoi and Dia Mirza take over Sonali Bendre's book club
I've said it before and I’ll say it again... "I have the best friends in the world!" Thank you sooooo much @gayatrioberoi, @suzkr and @diamirzaofficial for coming together to celebrate Friendship Day with #SBC... I had so much fun watching this... So glad some of my influence has rubbed off on you hahaha Special thank you to @janiceseq85 for ensuring a smooth and lively conversation. I truly truly appreciate it. #SonalisBookClub A post shared by Sonali Bendre (@iamsonalibendre) on
Actress Sonali Bendre started an online book club last year, but owing to her cancer diagnosis she is currently seeking treatment in New York. So, her friends Dia Mirza, Gayatri Oberoi and Sussanne Khan organised a conversation that was live-streamed from Bendre's social media profile.
Rajkummar Rao opens up about his first meeting with Shah Rukh Khan
“Growing up, I was fascinated with Shah Rukh Sir–I used to stare at his posters & think that if an outsider could make it as big as him, then maybe there was hope for me. It wasn’t rosy though–I didn’t get work after I came to Mumbai. I only got small jobs–I’d be like the 10th person standing in a random newspaper ad! I made 8-10k a month–but there were days when I didn’t have money & I’d call my friends saying, ‘Can I come over to eat?’ Giving up wasn’t an option. There was never a plan B. I was constantly on the hunt for auditions–I met with countless ADs & casting directors. They would call me in for small roles & I’d try to convince them to let me audition for the bigger parts–I was turned down. But I wasn’t demotivated. I persistently followed up with Atul Mongia till he finally called me to audition for Love Sex aur Dhokha. A week went by & I hadn’t heard back–that’s when I questioned, ‘Will they call?’ Then it happened...everything I worked for culminated in that one moment. I was at home when I got the most important call of my life. The words were, ‘Ho gaya, you got the film!’ I fell to my knees, cried & called my mom. The movie released & that’s when the doors opened. But I’ll tell you a stand out moment–it was sometime after Queen. I was shooting in Mehboob & heard that Shah Rukh Sir was there too. So I thought this was my chance–maybe I could meet him. I sent a message across–I didn’t think he’d know me, but he called me to his trailer. He knew my entire bio! He made me feel so special–I was already a fan, but that day I was probably his biggest. I was nervous and in awe throughout. I once spoke to his posters & now there he was, in front of me. How can I even explain what that felt like? What’s ironic is, that the people who in the beginning weren’t interested in me for a lead role–today offer me films. I’m the same actor, the same person, but now I’m offered the roles. I’ve believed in my craft, even when things weren’t going well. I just knew–I put it out in the Universe & attracted it. Remember, no matter what anyone says, no one will believe in you, the way YOU do–so hustle & let the Universe do the rest.” A post shared by Humans of Bombay (@officialhumansofbombay) on
Rajkummar Rao opened up about his time as a struggling artiste and how his first meeting with Shah Rukh Khan went down, with photo blog Humans of Bombay. Rao's newest release was Fanney Khan and he will be seen next in horror comedy Stree.
Deepika Padukone shares behind-the-scenes footage from Chennai Express
when a possessed Meenamma took over the sets of #ChennaiExpress😝😝😝 A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on
Deepika Padukone dug up some behind-the-scenes footage from the sets of Chennai Express, which released 5 years ago. The clip shows Padukone and co-star Shah Rukh Khan, as well as the crew, cracking up while rehearsing for her Meenamma act.
Sonakshi Sinha walks the ramp as showstopper for a popular clothing brand
The only way... is to SLAY! Had a blast celebrating #10yearsofVeroModa last night as their showstopper! Get onto @veromodaindia to shop for some amazing looks from their new collection! Styled by @sanjanabatra, makeup @ritesh.30, hair @themadhurinakhale and thanks for these killer pics @manav.manglani ❤️ A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on
On the event of ten years of clothing brand Vero Moda, Sonakshi Sinha walked the ramp as the showstopper in a tasseled skirt, a lace bralet and silver shrug with black high heels. The actress also wore bold, dramatic makeup and her hair were styled in waves.
Anushka Sharma featured on the cover of Femina magazine
🖤 @feminaindia A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on
The Sui Dhaaga actress posed for the cover of Femina magazine's newest issue. Sharma looks fierce as she sports kohl-rimmed eyes and a wet hair look. She will also be seen next in Shah Rukh Khan's Zero.
