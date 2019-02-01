Rajkummar Rao on sexual assault claims against Rajkumar Hirani: There's got to be an independent investigation

Actor Rajkummar Rao opens up about the sexual assault allegations against filmmaker Rakumar Hrani. Rao supports his team's decision to drop co-producer Hirani's names from the credits of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. He states that a separate, independent investigation ought to be conducted regarding the matter.

HuffPost quotes the actor as saying, "Whenever such an allegation comes out, there has to be an investigation where both parties put their points across. It’s only then we can conclusively pass an informed judgement. Only after that we will know specifically what transpired. This is the least that can be done."

Rajkummar also says that he was quite shocked once he read articles on Hirani's alleged sexual assault. He adds that since Hirani was a well known and loved personality in the film industry, Bolywood was in complete shock. Most people were waiting for Hirani to speak on the issue before forming an opinion, said Rao.

Hirani has been accused of sexually abusing an assistant on the sets of Sanju.

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga stars Sonam Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Juhi Chawla, Anil Kapoor, Akshay Oberoi, Regina Cassandra and Seema Pahwa. It is produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films and Fox Star Hindi.

Updated Date: Feb 01, 2019 16:41:05 IST