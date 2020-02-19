Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon to reunite for Dinesh Vijan’s next; film will also feature Dimple Kapadia, Paresh Rawal

Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon are set to reunite after their heartland comedy Bareilly Ki Barfi on a Dinesh Vijan production, state reports.

Vijan's Maddock Films is set to back the yet untitled lighthearted comedy, which will also feature Paresh Rawal and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles.

The film will chart the story of a couple who adopts parents. But when their 'adopted' parents are not what they expect in the least, the comedy thickens. This adopted couple then creates complete confusion in their lives, till a point that their marriage gets affected.

The official handle of Maddock Films made the announcement on social media by sharing the Mirror article.

Check out the announcement

The film will be helmed by Abhishek Jain, who has been part of popular Gujarati films, and has also assisted noted Hindi film directors such as Subhash Ghai, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and Ram Madhvani.

Vijan confirms the news to Mirror, and says Kriti and Rajkummar were set to feature in another film opposite each other. But that project did not work out, after which the director had this idea one day. “That project wasn’t working out, so, one day, over a cup of coffee, I sketched out this idea to them and they jumped at it. Raj and Kriti came on board even before the script was written," Vijan tells Mirror.

Most of the films produced under the banner were directed by debutants – Bala, Stree (Amar Kaushik), Luka Chuppi, Mimi (Laxman Utekar), and now Abhishek Jain for this new entertainer.

The film is expected to go on the floors in Delhi from mid-March, and is expected to hit the screens by the end of this year, the report adds.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Feb 19, 2020 10:55:40 IST