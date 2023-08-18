Rajkummar Rao is keen on portraying Bhagat Singh on screen, says 'will be a very different take'

Rajkummar Rao, with his supreme talent and acting chops, has created a niche for himself in Bollywood. His brilliant performance also won him several accolades including a National award. The actor’s highly anticipated Netflix comedy series, Guns & Gulaabs, is finally released today. Well, no prize for guessing that the series is a hit among the masses and Rajkummar has created his magic again.

Recently, while speaking to the entertainment portal Pinkvilla, Rajkummar Rao extensively spoke about his role in the recently released Guns & Gulaabs. In the series, he is essaying the character of Panna Tippu who is a small-town-based mechanic in the film. Meanwhile, he also talked about his dream character Bhagat Singh.

Rajkummar Rao expresses his desire to portray Bhagat Singh

The actor, when asked about the reports suggesting that he will be playing the revolutionary in an upcoming biopic, Rajkummar said, “Of course, I’m very passionate about Bhagat Singh and his journey, and to present him on screen in a very different way than whatever you have seen till now, and it was great also. But, if I would ever do Bhagat Singh, it will be a very different take on his life and, me playing him as an actor.”

Rajkummar Rao passionate for project on Bhagat Singh

It must be noted that the actor’s confession comes a few months after the entertainment news portal published a report that quoted a source saying, “Rajkummar Rao is passionate about a project on Bhagat Singh and is very eager to play the revolutionary leader soon.”

Project on Bhagat Singh in works

The report further noted that the is in the works for a leading yet unknown digital streaming platform and that the team is aiming to film it in a way never done before. The source added, “Rather than going in the conventional film format, the team is also exploring the long-form format for the story. It’s all in very early stages at the moment, and the writing itself will take another 6 to 8 months.”

On the work front, Rajkummar Rao will soon start shooting for Stree 2. The film is a sequel to the 2018 horror comedy Stree starring Shraddha Kapoor.