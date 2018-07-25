Rajkummar Rao hints at Stree trailer release on 26 July, posts 'O Stree Kal Aaana' on Instagram

Following the footsteps of Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkumar Rao has also deleted all his previous Instagram images, with only 3 remaining posts, all together, reading 'O Stree Kal Aana' (Woman, come tomorrow) in Hindi. The posts have sparked speculation that the trailer of Stree could be launched on 26 July.

Shraddha Kapoor had done the same, posting a collage side by side saying 'Mard Ko Dard Hoga' (Men will get hurt) on 23 June.

This step by the lead pair of the film is being deemed as a innovative promotional strategy by the team. They have also removed their profile pictures from their respective Instagram accounts.

Rao also posted a tweet about the film, providing people with a hashtag that promised to offer help if one were to be captured by 'Stree' on 23 July:

Stree is based on an urban legend 'Nale Ba' from Karnataka that says a lady came knocking at everyone’s door late at night and whoever answered the door to let her in, would end up dead. To tackle this, people started writing “come tomorrow” outside their houses, asking the lady to return the next day, which Rajkummar's posts allude to.

The Amar Kaushik directorial is a horror comedy and is scheduled to release on 31 August.

Updated Date: Jul 25, 2018 13:58 PM