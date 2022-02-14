The film collected Rs 1.65 crore on Friday, 11 February, and followed it up with earnings of Rs 2.72 crore and Rs 3.45 crore on 12 and 13 February, respectively.

Rajkummar Rao- Bhumi Pednekar’s Badhaai Do has been minting money at the box office since its release on 11 February. After a slow start, the LGBTQ comedy-drama has managed to earn Rs 7.82 crore on its opening weekend, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

View the tweet here:

#BadhaaiDo day-wise growth...

⭐ Sat: +64.85%

⭐ Sun: +26.84%

What's heartening is the fact that the growth has come in *without* the contribution of night shows at several places... It's a known fact that night shows contribute to a strong total, especially on Fri and Sat. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 14, 2022

As per Adarsh, the film has done admirably well, especially taking into account that no night screenings were possible in several places due to COVID-19 norms.

While remaining coronavirus norms in many states may affect the earnings of the film, Badhaai Do had seen a jump of 64.85 percent in its earnings on Saturday. The film had recorded a growth of 26.84 percent in collections on Sunday.

Badhaai Do, which also stars Sheeba Chaddha, Chum Darang and Seema Pahwa in pivotal roles, has received positive reviews from critics. The LGBTQ comedy-drama has been directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni and written by Suman Adhikary and Akshat Ghildial.

The film revolves around the characters of a gay police officer (Rao) and a lesbian physical education teacher (Pednekar), who enter into a lavender marriage. Their struggle to live their lives freely with their same-sex partners and the pressures put upon them by their families and society drive the narrative forward.

The film marks the first time Pednekar and Rao have starred together.

On the work front, Rao is set to have a busy year ahead, with several releases lined up. The Stree actor will play the lead in Anubhav Sinha’s Bheed. He is also set to appear in HIT with Sanya Malhotra and Monica, O My Darling. Apart from these films, he also has Dharma Productions’ Mr and Mrs Mahi, opposite Roohi co-star Jahnvi Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Pednekar is gearing up for the release of her film Raksha Bandhan opposite Akshay Kumar. She is also set to appear with Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani in Govinda Mera Naam.