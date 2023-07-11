Jio Studios and Maddock Films have officially announced the commencement of the ‘Stree 2’ shoot, and looks like things are going to get bigger and better!

Directed by Amar Kaushik, the Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan production teams up with Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana and Abhishek Banerjee once again. The sequel also promises to bring an array of other fresh surprises. Released in 2018, the original Stree was a beloved blockbuster that redefined the horror comedy genre.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maddock Films (@maddockfilms)

With shooting officially underway, the excitement will now reach fever pitch. Prepare to be thrilled, chilled, and laugh out loud as cameras roll on the sets of Stree 2!

About the sequel

The announcement happened last night at Jio’s event and the release date that has been finalized is August 31, 2024, the same date when Stree released back in 2018.

After teasing the audience of the arrival of Stree 2in the mid credit scene of Bhediya, there was news of Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee are all set to start to shoot for Stree 2 in March 2023. A source from the production house confirmed the actor along with the original cast of Stree would begin shooting in March with shooting set to take place in across 4 cities.

The source says , “The end credit scene in Bhediya where Rajkummar Rao (Vicky) and Aparshakti Khurana (Bittu) are seen is a clear giveaway that there is Stree 2 in the pipeline. The original star cast of the 2018 movie Stree will be gearing up for the shoot from March 2023. We can expect some quirky and funny dialogues. Currently all actors are busy with other commitments and the pre production on the film has already begun”.