Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa’s Citylights, a film by made by Hansal Mehta, completes nine years today. For the unversed, the film also marked Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa’s collaboration on-screen. However, behind the scenes, off-camera romance brewed in real life and the couple adjourned the journey to their forever and also tied the knot on November 15th 2021. Patralekhaa is also known for her works in films and TV series such as Forbidden Love, Love Games, Badnaam Gali and more.

Citylights is a story that revolves around how a common man arrives in the city of dreams Mumbai to make it big and the challenges and hurdles that try every bit to crush him and put him down. The film released in 350 screens and was also nominated for BAFTA Awards.

On the professional front, Rajkummar Rao will be seen next in Stree 2, Guns and Gulaabs, Mr and Mrs Mahi, Srikanth Bolla Biopic.

Rao goes by many names in the film industry—‘shape-shifter of Bollywood’, ‘thinking actor’, ‘all-round entertainer’—but what is truly remarkable about Rao is that he doesn’t hold back and gives his best. Coupled with his deep understanding of the human psyche and the Indian social milieu, he stands tall as a performer today.

His range as an actor was evident in his portrayal of bicep-loving, protein-shake-chugging closeted gay policeman in the hugely entertaining Badhaai Do to a cop who has altered his family name that conceals his caste identity and is charged with imposing the will of the state on migrant workers in the recent Bheed. he also impressed as an adulterous techie with a dark side in Monica O My Darling.

Speaking of Bheed, Rao shouldered the film portraying the role of a police officer showing off his mettle once again earning him a great amount of critical acclaim and people calling him one of the best actors of our country for his brilliant performances. Anubhav Sinha’s directorial has become the most critically acclaimed film of 2023.

