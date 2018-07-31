Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju becomes first Bollywood film available to the visually impaired

Sanjay Dutt's controversial life and Ranbir Kapoor's impeccable acting have proved to be a winning formula for the Rajkumar Hirani directorial Sanju.

Now, it has become the first Indian movie to be made available to the visually impaired audience, as reported by Mid-Day. They will be able to experience Sanju via audio description through the XL Cinema app. This special screening of Sanju will be held on 1 August at PVR Plaza in Connaught Place, Delhi, in the presence of Ministry of Social Justice and Employment and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

While talking to Firstpost about Ranbir's acting skills, Rishi Kapoor said "He (Ranbir Kapoor) is far superior than me. Yeh apne maa ke pet se acting seekh kar aate hai (They learn acting from their mother's womb itself)."

In an interview with DNA, Hirani said that the anecdotes that Dutt had told him during an impromptu meeting stayed with him for a long time. He says that Sanjay's life, which has been full of ups and terrifying lows, is like a "goldmine" for any filmmaker.

Sanju toppled box office records of opening day and weekend effortlessly; tackling Baahubali by breaking a single day collection record.

Updated Date: Jul 31, 2018 17:56 PM