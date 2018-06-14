Rajkumar Hirani posts new Sanju postcards; Salman gets emotional on Dus Ka Dum: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Nawazuddin Siddiqui gives his best wishes to Janhvi Kapoor

I had enjoyed #Sairat.

Loved the colourful trailer of #Dhadak. Looking forward to this for you Janhvi

Best Wishes. — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) June 14, 2018

The Manto actor gave his best wishs to Janhvi Kapoor on Twitter for her debut movie Dhadak. The actor wrote, "I had enjoyed #Sairat. Loved the colourful trailer of #Dhadak. Looking forward to this for you Janhvi. Best Wishes". Dhadak is a remake of Marathi movie Sairat.

Anana L Rai thanks Javed Jaffrey

Thank you @jaavedjaaferi Saab , Bahut saara pyaar aur damdaar awaaz ke liye. Thank u for giving super pitching to this teaser. #ZeroCelebratesEid — AANAND L RAI (@aanandlrai) June 14, 2018

Anand L Rai, director of Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming movie Zero, thanked Javed Jaffrey for lending his voice in the Zero teaser released today. The teaser features Shah Rukh in his character while Salman makes a cameo appearance. Anand L Rai wrote, "Thank you @jaavedjaaferi Saab , Bahut saara pyaar aur damdaar awaaz ke liye. Thank u for giving super pitching to this teaser. #ZeroCelebratesEid".

Karishma Kapoor hangs out with 'lovelies' in London

With these lovelies ❤️ #londondiaries #summertime A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Jun 13, 2018 at 8:57am PDT

Karishma Kapoor posted a picture on Instagram along with Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Dressed in designer clothes and carrying shopping bags, the stars are currently holidaying in London. Karishma captioned the picture, "With these lovelies #londondiaries #summertime".

Rajkumar Hirani posts Sanju postcards

Sanju’s journey is marked by many ups and downs. Some moments suspend you into disbelief. See these postcards i.. Every image a story.. a story unbelievable but true... #BelieveItOrNot #Sanju #RanbirKapoor @FoxStarHindi @VVCFilms #RajkumarHiraniFilms pic.twitter.com/aonv8f6DDT — Rajkumar Hirani (@RajkumarHirani) June 14, 2018

Rajkumar Hirani's next is the Sanjay Dutt biopic Sanju, and the director posted two postcards with some shocking facts from Sanju's life. He wrote, "Sanju’s journey is marked by many ups and downs. Some moments suspend you into disbelief. See these postcards i.. Every image a story.. a story unbelievable but true... ".

Salman Khan gets emotional on the sets of Dus Ka Dum

Salman Khan gets emotional after listening to a message from father Salim Khan on the sets of the game-show Dus Ka Dum. His father, Salim Khan, was seen in a video talking about his bond with Salman Khan and says he wants good health and good luck for his son.

