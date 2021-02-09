Entertainment

Rajiv Kapoor passes away: Sunny Deol, Madhur Bhandarkar, Anu Malik extend condolences

#RajivKapoor, brother to actors Rishi and Randhir Kapoor, passed away in Mumbai following a heart attack

FP Trending February 09, 2021 15:57:30 IST
Rajiv Kapoor. Twitter @taran_adarsh

Rishi and Randhir Kapoor's brother Rajiv passed away on 9 February in Mumbai. The actor, who was 58, suffered a massive heart attack. He was rushed to Chembur's Inlanks Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

Many of his close friends and colleagues from the Hindi film industry condoled his death on social media.

Known for films like Aasmaan, Lover Body, Zabardast and Hum To Chale Pardes, he debuted with the 1983's Ek Jaan Hai Hum. His last feature film appearance was in Zimmedaar (1990). He directed Prem Granth, starring Rishi Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit and also produced Akshaye Khanna-Aishwarya Rai's Aa Ab Laut Chalen. 

Updated Date: February 09, 2021 15:57:30 IST

