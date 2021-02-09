Rajiv Kapoor passes away: Sunny Deol, Madhur Bhandarkar, Anu Malik extend condolences

#RajivKapoor, brother to actors Rishi and Randhir Kapoor, passed away in Mumbai following a heart attack

Rishi and Randhir Kapoor's brother Rajiv passed away on 9 February in Mumbai. The actor, who was 58, suffered a massive heart attack. He was rushed to Chembur's Inlanks Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

Many of his close friends and colleagues from the Hindi film industry condoled his death on social media.

Shocked to hear about #RajivKapoor ‘s passing. Deepest condolences to the Kapoor family. — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) February 9, 2021

Saddened to hear of Rajiv Kapoor’s demise. My heartfelt condolences to the Kapoor family and his many friends. Om Shanti. 🙏🏽 — Kalpesh Patel (@RanvirShorey) February 9, 2021

Sad to hear of the passing away of Rajiv Kapoor! Deepest condolences to the family! May his soul rest in peace — Tusshar (@TusshKapoor) February 9, 2021

Sad to hear demise of Actor & director Rajiv Kapoor, My heartfelt condolences to the entire Kapoor family. 🙏#OmShanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/trxRQCYQO0 — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) February 9, 2021

Very upset to hear about the demise of #Rajivkapoor May his soul rest in peace 🙏🏻 — Anand Kumar (@iamanandkr) February 9, 2021

Hard to believe Chimpu Rajiv kapoor is no more . It’s just unbelievable. Heartfelt Condolences to the Kapoor Family . Much Prayers . — Nagma (@nagma_morarji) February 9, 2021

Really sad to hear this... Rest in peace sir 🙏🏽 #RajivKapoor — Karanvir Bohra (@KVBohra) February 9, 2021

When a close friend unexpectedly leaves us,a piece of our heart is forever broken-Rajeev kapoor to the world - Chimpoo to all of us - my dearest brother -my dearest friend—-Rest in peace.#rajeevkapoorhttps://t.co/UlUQNykXaf — Anu Malik (@The_AnuMalik) February 9, 2021

Known for films like Aasmaan, Lover Body, Zabardast and Hum To Chale Pardes, he debuted with the 1983's Ek Jaan Hai Hum. His last feature film appearance was in Zimmedaar (1990). He directed Prem Granth, starring Rishi Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit and also produced Akshaye Khanna-Aishwarya Rai's Aa Ab Laut Chalen.