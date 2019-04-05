Rajinikanth's stills from upcoming film Thalaivar 167 leaked; pictures show actor as a cop

A few stills from the photoshoot of Rajinikanth’s next movie, which is referred to as Thalaivar 167, have been leaked online and are going viral on social media. It has also been confirmed that the superstar will be playing the role of a cop in the AR Murugadoss-directed movie. In one photo, the superstar appears in the avatar of a police officer and wears a brown jacket.

The shoot was held on Thursday, 4 April, in a popular studio in Chennai. The superstar is playing dual roles of a cop and a social activist, reports International Business Times. This is not the first time where the 68-year old is playing a cop on screen. He has the uniform in films like Moondru Mugam, Pandian, and Kodi Parakuthu.

Rajinikanth's official PR team also requested fans to not share the leaked images and wait for the official first look poster of the film. "I request all Thalaivar fans not to share the leaked stills and try to preserve it until it releases officially...kindly help us to do in better way to all the fans (sic)," he posted.

Bankrolled by Lyca Productions, the untitled movie is said to have Nayanthara as the female lead.

Updated Date: Apr 05, 2019 13:14:24 IST