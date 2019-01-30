Rajinikanth's Petta earns Rs 200 cr worldwide; Telugu film F2 rakes in Rs 112 cr in 16 days

Superstar Rajinikanth's Petta has earned Rs 200 cr from worldwide theatrical revenue and has become the fourth film of the actor to accomplish the milestone. While 2.0 remains Rajinikanth's highest-grossing film of his career, the Shankar-directed sci-fi magnum-opus is followed by Kabali, Enthiran and now Petta, which has emerged as the fourth top-earning film of Superstar.

The Sun Pictures production is the eleventh south Indian film to race past the Rs 200 cr mark in global total and is the fourth film (Sarkar, 2.0, KGF) in the last four months to attain the feat. Now, Rajinikanth has become the only south Indian actor to have four double-century grossers, followed by Prabhas (Baahubali 1 & 2) and Vijay (Mersal, Sarkar) who have two apiece in the club. The Karthik Subbaraj-directed film is still occupying a sizeable number of screens in its home state Tamil Nadu, where it is on the verge of completing its third-week run.

Prabhu Deva's Charlie Chaplin 2, which released on 25 January, has been panned by critics and general audiences alike. The film has earned only negligible numbers at the ticket window, and TN screens continue to be dominated by holdover super-hits, Viswasam and Petta. Both films will enjoy the majority of screens across the length and breadth of the state before the 1 February releases such as Simbu's Vandha Rajavathaan Varuven, Mammootty's Peranbu, and GV Prakash's Sarvam Thaala Mayam.

Petta has also become the fourth film of Rajinikanth and the seventh film from the south Indian industry to cross the $10 million mark after 2.0, Enthiran, and Kabali. The film has hauled in nearly Rs 74 cr from overseas box-office takings. Rajinikanth is the only actor to have four $10 million grossers from the global box-office, followed by Prabhas who has two in the club with the Baahubali films, and Vijay who entered the arena in 2017 with Mersal.

While the makers of Petta expected the film to vault over the Rs 100 cr mark on its eleventh day, it finally reached the feat on 26 January. Petta is the third film of Rajinikanth to cross the Rs 100 cr mark in TN after Enthiran and 2.0. Superstar once again proved his box-office supremacy in the USA, where the film has grossed nearly $2.5 million, making it the fourth film of the actor to secure the milestone. It must be noted that Rajinikanth is the only south Indian hero with four $2.5 million grosses, followed by Mahesh Babu and Prabhas who have two each.

Thala Ajith's Viswasam has turned out to be a solid blockbuster in Tamil Nadu, where the movie continues to set the cash registers ringing. At the end of the third weekend, trade estimates peg the film's theatrical gross at the state as Rs 116 cr, making it Ajith's top grosser in the region. Viswasam also marks Thala Ajith's entry into the Rs 150 cr club for the first time.

In Chennai, Viswasam has grossed nearly Rs 11.41 cr from 18 days and has surpassed Enthiran to become the ninth top-earning film of all-time in the city. The Siva-directed family drama has taken home earnings of over $5 million from overseas box-office. The film, which also stars Nayanthara as the female lead, has emerged as one of the biggest non-solo hits in Tamil Nadu. Viswasam is still continuing its Rs 10 cr lead over Rajinikanth's Petta in TN whereas the latter has grossed twice as the former in the overseas box-office.

In Tollywood, the new release Mr. Majnu starring Akhil Akkineni and Nidhhi Agerwal, has taken an average opening with Rs 16.2 cr worldwide gross and Rs 9.5 cr distributor share in three days. The film's theatrical rights are valued at Rs 24 cr and there is still a long way to go for the Venky Atluri directorial to achieve the break-even point.

Meanwhile, holdover blockbuster F2 - Fun and Frustration has become one of the biggest profit earners in Tollywood. The Venkatesh, Varun Tej-starring comedy-drama has amassed Rs 112 cr from 16 days worldwide with the distributor share reaching the Rs 70 cr mark. With the film's worldwide rights estimated at Rs 32 cr, the Anil Ravipudi-directed comedy has already earned the double blockbuster tag in Telugu cinema.

Updated Date: Jan 30, 2019 15:25:37 IST