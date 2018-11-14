Rajinikanth's Petta, Ajith's Viswasam, RJ Balaji's LKG set for big Kollywood clash on Pongal 2019

Superstar Rajinikanth's Petta has been confirmed to hit screens for the Pongal festival weekend in January 2019 alongside Thala Ajith's Viswasam, which was announced a few weeks back. The makers of Petta have released a charming new poster from the film featuring Rajinikanth and Simran, who are sharing the screen space for the first time.

Speculations about Petta arriving for Pongal had been doing the rounds for the past two weeks, and a lot of films including Simbu's Vandha Rajavathan Varuven were holding their official announcement on their release dates. This is the first time that Rajinikanth and Ajith are locking horns at the box-office in the history of Tamil cinema. While both films will battle for the 1200 odd screens in Tamil Nadu, it's certainly going to be one of the most significant clashes in K'town.

The last time a Rajinikanth film released alongside another A-list star was in 2005 when Superstar's Chandramukhi and Thalapathy Vijay's Sachein clashed for the Tamil New Year weekend.

What's more interesting now is that RJ Balaji's political entertainer LKG, which marks his debut as a lead hero, has also confirmed its release date for Pongal and made a surprise entry to the much-awaited festival. Directed by Prabhu and produced by Vels Film International, LKG stars Priya Anand as the lead heroine. Aligning with the Sarkar controversy, the team released a poster featuring freebies with RJ Balaji's photo pasted on it. Meanwhile, Simbu has also released a statement saying his movie Vandha Rajavathan Varuven will try its best to make it for Pongal.

Another interesting trivia is that the gap between Rajinikanth's forthcoming magnum-opus 2.0, which is scheduled for 29 November release, and Petta is actually less than 45 days. This is the shortest gap between two Superstar films in a long time, and it has never happened in the last two decades of his career. The makers of Petta have done an excellent job by announcing the release date officially since a lot of medium budget projects are in the post-production pipeline and have been frantically waiting to finalise their release dates based on the Superstar project.

Produced by Sun Pictures, Petta has been completed in record time by Karthik Subbaraj, who finished the entire shooting schedule two weeks in advance. Although Karthik Subbaraj's films have earned wide critical acclaim, his recent movies have not done well at the box-office. Hence, Petta is going to be a crucial project for Karthik too in his career to prove his mettle at the ticket window.

Shot in picturesque locations such as Darjeeling, Dehradun, and Lucknow, Petta has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, who is scoring for Rajinikanth for the first time in his career. There's said to be a foot-tapping folk track in the album and that Rajinikanth has delivered extraordinary steps for the song. The Sun Pictures production also marks the first time that Trisha would be sharing the screen space with Rajinikanth.

The film also features a national award-winning cinematographer in Tirru. Vijay Sethupathi and Nawazuddin Siddiqui play the antagonist roles in the movie. Also starring Sanath of Jil Jung Juk fame, who was last seen in Karthik Subbaraj's Mercury, and Bobby Simha, who fetched a national award for Jigarthanda, reportedly play Rajinikanth's sons in the film. Actress Megha Akash, of Dhanush-Gautham Menon's Enai Nokki Paayum Thota fame, also plays a vital role in the movie.

Talking about sharing the screen space with Rajinikanth for the first time in his career, Vijay had earlier said, "I'm one of the huge fans of Rajini sir's screen presence and his acting. There's a difference between how you see him on screen and how I observe. I would learn some minute details by watching him perform. I would also like to enjoy his acting by witnessing it first-hand on sets."

Trisha, who has always said that it's been her dream to share screen space with Rajinikanth, took to Twitter to heap praise on her co-star Simran.

