Rajinikanth's Kaala makes Rs 230 cr in pre-release earnings with Rs 60 cr coming from Tamil Nadu alone

A Rajinikanth movie is destined to be a super-hit. The fanfare surrounding a Rajinikanth release guarantees profitable returns from the box office, and the expectations around Kaala are the same.

Also read — Kaala movie review: Rajinikanth's charisma and style elevate this socially relevant, entertaining film

Kaala is not a typical Rajinikanth release. The movie has been marred by controversies — like single screen theatres and multiplexes across Karnataka avoiding the screening of Kaala amid vociferous protests by pro-Kannada activists against Rajinikanth's remarks on the Cauvery river water issue.

But none of this has stopped Kaala from being a movie that rakes in big figures. According to a report in The Indian Express, Kaala has earned Rs 60 crores by selling its theatrical rights in Tamil Nadu alone. Kaala has received Rs 33 crore in the Andhra Pradesh/Nizam region, and Rs 10 crore in Kerala.

The film has fetched an additional Rs 7 crore from the rest of India and Rs 45 crore from foreign centres. The final theatrical earning of Kaala before release is Rs 155 crore. Kaala has also earned Rs 70 crores from broadcast rights and Rs 5 crores from music rights. This takes its pre-release earnings to Rs 230 crore.

Directed by Pa Ranjith, Kaala also stars Nana Patekar, Pankaj Tripathi, Anjali Patil, Huma Qureshi and Easwari Rao. After facing a ban in Karnataka, the Karnataka High Court directed the state to provide security to theaters who wish to screen the film. Rajinikanth had also appealed to the protesters to allow the audience to watch the film without hassles.

(Also read: Rajinikanth's fan gets arrested in Singapore for live streaming Kaala on Facebook prior to release in India)

Updated Date: Jun 07, 2018 15:05 PM