Rajinikanth's Kaala implemented 17 cuts ordered by CBFC; 'Pakistan beat India' visual one of the deletions

It has been revealed that Kaala, superstar Rajinikanth's latest release, was subject to a number of cuts by the censor board.

The image of the list of cuts from the movie was posted on Twitter by a user wrote, "Exclusive: Kaala was only able to release after 17 cuts. And some of these cuts are ridiculous. (Look at number 16)".

Exclusive: Kaala was only able to release after 17 cuts. And some of these cuts are ridiculous. (Look at number 16) pic.twitter.com/Kut6qEcf7j — Aroon Deep (@AroonDeep) July 6, 2018

There are seventeen cuts in total which includes various words, scenes and images. Some words, like 'Arasu', 'Kundi', 'Cheri', and 'Yerikkavum' have been muted from the movie, as well as complete dialogues. Even the reference to the word 'Muslim', and a news channel visual that reads 'Pakistan beats India' has also been deleted from the movie.

Kaala, which has been directed by Pa Ranjith, also stars Huma Qureshi, Easwari Rao, Anjali Patil, Nana Patekar, and Sakshi Agarwal. The movie made over Rs 150 crore worldwide making Rajinikanth the only South Indian hero with three films that have grossed over Rs 150 crore.

Updated Date: Jul 06, 2018 17:46 PM