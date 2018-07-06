You are here:

Rajinikanth's Kaala implemented 17 cuts ordered by CBFC; 'Pakistan beat India' visual one of the deletions

FP Staff

Jul,06 2018 17:46:14 IST

It has been revealed that Kaala, superstar Rajinikanth's latest release, was subject to a number of cuts by the censor board.

The image of the list of cuts from the movie was posted on Twitter by a user wrote, "Exclusive: Kaala was only able to release after 17 cuts. And some of these cuts are ridiculous. (Look at number 16)".

There are seventeen cuts in total which includes various words, scenes and images. Some words, like 'Arasu', 'Kundi', 'Cheri', and 'Yerikkavum' have been muted from the movie, as well as complete dialogues. Even the reference to the word 'Muslim', and a news channel visual that reads 'Pakistan beats India' has also been deleted from the movie.

Complete list of cuts in Kaala/Image from Twitter.

Complete list of cuts in Kaala/Image from Twitter.

Also read: Kaala is not a 'Rajinikanth movie': A Dalit-Bahujan reading of the anti-caste politics in Pa Ranjith's film

Kaala, which has been directed by Pa Ranjith, also stars Huma Qureshi, Easwari Rao, Anjali Patil, Nana Patekar, and Sakshi Agarwal. The movie made over Rs 150 crore worldwide making Rajinikanth the only South Indian hero with three films that have grossed over Rs 150 crore.

Updated Date: Jul 06, 2018 17:46 PM

tags: #BuzzPatrol #CBFC #Entertainment #Kaala #Pa Ranjith #Rajinikanth

also see

Kaala surpasses Rs 150 Cr mark in 3 weeks; Rajinikanth becomes only south Indian hero with three 150 Cr grossers

Kaala surpasses Rs 150 Cr mark in 3 weeks; Rajinikanth becomes only south Indian hero with three 150 Cr grossers

Soorma: Diljit Dosanjh, Taapsee Pannu dance to lively bhangra beats in new song 'Good Man Di Laaltain'

Soorma: Diljit Dosanjh, Taapsee Pannu dance to lively bhangra beats in new song 'Good Man Di Laaltain'

Rajinikanth’s wife Latha pulled up by Supreme Court over non-payment of dues for Kochadaiiyaan

Rajinikanth’s wife Latha pulled up by Supreme Court over non-payment of dues for Kochadaiiyaan