Rajinikanth’s Kaala gets U/A certificate from CBFC; 27 April release date likely to be postponed

Superstar Ranjith’s upcoming movie Kaala has been awarded a U/A certificate. Kaala has also received 14 cuts by the Central Board of Film Certification, The News Minute reported.

Starring Rajinikanth as a Mumbai slum lord and messiah, Kaala was originally scheduled for 27 April release, but that date is likely to be changed because of the ongoing strike by Tamil film producers over the issue of digital projection fees.

We are in sync with the Producers Council and in complete support of the demands. We will comply with the same till the system is rectified.#TFPC — Lyca Productions (@LycaProductions) March 30, 2018

Lyca Productions, which will distribute the Wunderbar Films production, has expressed its solidarity with the Tamil Film Producers’ Council. “We are in sync with the Producers Council and in complete support of the demands. We will comply with the same till the system is rectified. #TFPC,” Lyca Productions recently tweeted.

The cast for Kaala includes Nana Patekar, Samuthirakani, Huma Qureshi, Anjali Patil, Sukanya and Sayaji Shinde. Santosh Narayan is the music director with Murali G being the cinematographer and A Sreekar Prasad the editor. Apart from Kaala, approximately 30 other Tamil films are likely to be affected by the strike.

Published Date: Apr 04, 2018 18:00 PM | Updated Date: Apr 05, 2018 20:43 PM