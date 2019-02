You are here:

Rajinikanth's daughter Soundarya and Vishagan Vanangamudi's pre-wedding festivities begin with reception

Rajinikanth's daughter Soundarya will soon get married to his partner Vishagan Vanangamudi. The pre-wedding festivities began with aplomb. Intricate wedding rituals are being followed and pictures from the grand event have already started flooding social media websites.

Soundarya, Rajinikanth's younger daughter, is a filmmaker while Vishagan is an actor-cum-businessman. As per a report in Times Now, the pre-wedding reception was a private affair with only close family and friends in attendance. Held at the Raghavendra Kalyana Mandapam, the reception saw Soundarya in an understated teal blue and red sari while the groom looked dapper in a traditional ensemble.

The wedding will take place in Chennai on 11 February.

❤️ #SoundaryaRajinikanth ❤️ #Vishagan Wedding stills ❤️

