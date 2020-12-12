Entertainment

Rajinikanth turns 70: Narendra Modi, Mohanlal, Dulquer Salmaan, Keerthy Suresh tweet birthday wishes

Many celebs, including Shatrughan Sinha, AR Rahman, Nayanthara, Nivin Pauly and Rashmika Mandana, have wished Rajinikanth on his 70th birthday.

FP Staff December 12, 2020 09:58:14 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his best wishes to Tamil film superstar Rajinikanth on his 70th birthday on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, Modi wished "a long and healthy life" to the actor.

Many other celebrities, including Mohanlal, Dulquer Salmaan, Suneil Shetty, AR Rahman, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Hansika, Shatrughan Sinha, Nayanthara and Rashmika Mandana, have also taken to social media to wish Rajinikanth.

Check out some of the tweets here

Rajinikanth was last seen in AR Murugadoss' action thriller Darbar. He will next feature in Annaatthe, also starring Meena, Khushbu, Keerthy Suresh, Nayanthara, Prakash Raj and Jackie Shroff.

After years of speculation, Rajinikanth recently announced his decision to launch a political party and contest the upcoming assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: December 12, 2020 09:58:14 IST

TAGS:

