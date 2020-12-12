Rajinikanth turns 70: Narendra Modi, Mohanlal, Dulquer Salmaan, Keerthy Suresh tweet birthday wishes

Many celebs, including Shatrughan Sinha, AR Rahman, Nayanthara, Nivin Pauly and Rashmika Mandana, have wished Rajinikanth on his 70th birthday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his best wishes to Tamil film superstar Rajinikanth on his 70th birthday on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, Modi wished "a long and healthy life" to the actor.

Many other celebrities, including Mohanlal, Dulquer Salmaan, Suneil Shetty, AR Rahman, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Hansika, Shatrughan Sinha, Nayanthara and Rashmika Mandana, have also taken to social media to wish Rajinikanth.

Check out some of the tweets here

Dear @rajinikanth Ji, wishing you a Happy Birthday! May you lead a long and healthy life. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 12, 2020

Extremely privileged to release superstar @Rajinikanth’s 70th Birthday CDP on behalf of his fans. Wishing you a great birthday and good health!#HBDSuperstarRajinikanth pic.twitter.com/SYWxRyOFqD — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) December 11, 2020

Warm & loving birthday wishes for a very dear old friend @rajinikanth.....'birds of a feather flock together'. It was a great gesture on his part to have called me his Guru, in my most popular & talked about biography 'Anything but Khamosh'. I'm very touched, but on a lighter pic.twitter.com/uII2siW4c6 — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) December 12, 2020

He has surely been the biggest inspiration for me and many others. Happiest Birthday to Rajini Sir! Extremely honoured to release our beloved Superstar @rajinikanth Sir's 70th Birthday CDP.#HBDSuperstarRajinikanth pic.twitter.com/KJZ3rAhOri — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) December 11, 2020

So excited and honoured to share the CDP of the living legend, @rajinikanth sir ❤️ Wishing you an advance Happy Birthday #HBDSuperstarRajinikanth pic.twitter.com/1GvuKGxhlw — Keerthy Suresh (@KeerthyOfficial) December 11, 2020

The Biggest Inspiration and Epitome of Humanity! Extremely Honoured to release our beloved Superstar @Rajinikanth’s 70th Birthday CDP Thank you sir for constantly inspiring us to be better actors and better people as well!#HBDSuperstarRajinikanth pic.twitter.com/B9Oy5yvWMf — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) December 11, 2020

Happie Birthday to U @rajinikanth Sir A true inspiration, guru for all. The one and only #Superstar .God bless U #Thalaivaa #HBDSuperStarRajinikanth — Nayanthara✨ (@NayantharaU) December 11, 2020

An inspiration and a personification of humility and generosity! Extremely honored to release our beloved superstar @Rajinikanth’s 70th birthday CDP#HBDSuperstarRajinikanth pic.twitter.com/Tzg4xlpBW8 — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) December 11, 2020

Wish U a very Happy Birthday @rajinikanth sir truly blessed to have known you in this life time wishing all the success health and prosperity pic.twitter.com/tkeqJo1JJj — Arya (@arya_offl) December 11, 2020

Happy birthday Thalaiva! I pray ragavendra swamy for your good health and wealth. May all your dreams come true. This year is yours! Guruve Saranam @rajinikanth pic.twitter.com/guJc3kl6db — Raghava Lawrence (@offl_Lawrence) December 12, 2020

Happy birthday dear @rajinikanth gaaru! Sending my heartfelt wishes to you and hoping that you have an exciting year ahead #HBDSuperstarRajinikanth — Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) December 12, 2020

Happy birthday Superstar @rajinikanth sir! Thank you for inspiring all of us! Wishing you a phenomenal year with great health and joy. #HBDSuperstarRajinikanth pic.twitter.com/AHFUlvEqHf — Nivin Pauly (@NivinOfficial) December 12, 2020

#HBDSuperstarRajinikanth sir the epitome of Indian Cinema. Wishing you ⁦@rajinikanth⁩ all success and good health this year . Keep inspiring us as you always do . ☺️ pic.twitter.com/VMkP0pGK0S — Hansika (@ihansika) December 12, 2020

Birthday greetings to the great Indian Actor, Padma Vibhushan Shri @rajinikanth ji. May you be blessed with good health and long life. — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) December 12, 2020

Rajinikanth was last seen in AR Murugadoss' action thriller Darbar. He will next feature in Annaatthe, also starring Meena, Khushbu, Keerthy Suresh, Nayanthara, Prakash Raj and Jackie Shroff.

After years of speculation, Rajinikanth recently announced his decision to launch a political party and contest the upcoming assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)