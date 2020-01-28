Rajinikanth to reportedly feature in special episode of Bear Grylls' Man vs Wild; shoot underway in Karnataka

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rajinikanth is all set to feature in an episode of the famed survival show, Man vs Wild, hosted by adventurer Bear Grylls. According to several reports, Rajinikanth is currently shooting for the special episode in Bandipur Tiger Reserve And National Park in Karnataka.

A senior official of Bandipur forest department has revealed to The New Indian Express that permits have been issued to the team to shoot on 28 January and 30 January for a span of six hours. The report states that Rajinikanth will shoot on 28 January, while Akshay Kumar is expected to join Bear Grylls on 30 January. Bear Grylls has arrived in Bandipur National Forest now to shoot the episode.

Check out the picture here

British adventurer Bear Grylls arrives at Bandipur forest in Karnataka for a shoot with actor Rajinikanth for an episode of his show 'Man vs Wild'. pic.twitter.com/mIkSrOARSz — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2020

"Permission for the shooting has been given for Sultan Batteri highway and ranges of Mulleholle, Maddur and Kalkere ranges. They will be shooting in the non-tourism zones. If permission was given to Wild Karnataka shooting, then this is also permitted and besides chief wildlife warden has given permission. The shooting Wil be done under special forest protection and no one will be aware of the locations," the official was quoted as saying.

The new edition of Man vs Wild will also feature Hollywood celebrities like Channing Tatum, Brie Larson, Joel McHale, Cara Delevingne, Rob Riggle, Armie Hammer, and Dave Bautista, reports Indo-Asian News Service.

Rajinikanth's latest release was Darbar, which released on the occasion of Pongal. Recently, Darbar became the Tamil megastar's fifth movie to surpass the Rs 200 crore mark.

