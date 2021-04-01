Rajinikanth to be bestowed with Dadasaheb Phalke award, announces I&B Ministry
A jury comprising Asha Bhonsle, Mohanlal, Biswajit Chatterjee, Shankar Mahadevan and Subhash Ghai, nominated Rajinikanth for the Dadasaheb Phalke award for 2019
Superstar Rajinikanth will be bestowed with the Dadasaheb Phalke award, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar announced on Thursday.
"India every year gives Dada Saheb Phalke award to a film personality. This year this selection has been made by a jury comprising Asha Bhonsle, Mohanlal, Biswajit Chatterjee, Shankar Mahadevan and Subhash Ghai. They unanimously recommended that superstar Rajinikanth be conferred with Dada Saheb Phalke award and we accepted it," he said.
The award is for the year 2019.
See the post
51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award will be conferred upon actor Rajinikanth, says Union Minister Prakash Javadekar. pic.twitter.com/682c6qaUXV
— ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2021
also read
Uma Thurman joins Grace VanderWaal, Graham Verchere in cast of Disney's Stargirl sequel
Uma Thurman will play Roxanne Martel, a musician protagonist Stargirl admires and encounters on her journey.
Zack Snyder's Justice League wants to be more of everything except the quality it most needs
Predictably, the supersized run time allows the narrative room to stretch, for better or for worse.
Priyanka Chopra responds to journalist who questioned if actress, Nick Jonas 'qualify' as Oscar noms presenters
"Would love your thoughts on what qualifies someone. Here are my 60+ film credentials for your adept consideration," Priyanka Chopra Jonas snubs journalist who questioned her and Nick Jonas' "contribution" to movies.