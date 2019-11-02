You are here:

Rajinikanth to be awarded Icon of Golden Jubilee at International Film Festival of India 2019

The 50th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) will honour superstar Rajinikanth with a special Icon of Golden Jubilee award, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar announced on Saturday.

The festival will be held in Goa from 20 to 28 November with close to 250 films from various countries to be screened at the premier movie extravaganza.

Rajinikanth took to Twitter to thank the Indian government for the recognition

I thank the government of India for this prestigious honour bestowed upon me on the golden jubilee of the International film festival of India 🙏🏻#IFFI2019 — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) November 2, 2019

The minister also announced celebrated French actor Isabelle Huppert as the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award.

In its golden jubilee year, the festival will screen 50 films by 50 female filmmakers to acknowledge the contribution of women in cinema, Javadekar said.

Russia will be the partner country at the festival this year.

Dadasaheb Phalke Award winner Amitabh Bachchan's selected seven or eight films will also be showcased at the movie gala.

With inputs from Press Trust of India

