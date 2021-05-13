Rajinkanth's daughter Soundarya shared a picture of the actor with the message, 'Let us fight and win this war against coronavirus together.'

Actor Rajinikanth was on Thursday administered the second dose of Covishield vaccine at a Chennai hospital, his publicist said.

The top star, who arrived here on Wednesday from Hyderabad after taking part in the shoot for the under-production Tamil film, Annaatthe, received the jab at a hospital, Riaz K Ahmed said.

Soundarya Rajinikanth, the actor's daughter, tweeted, "Our Thalaivar gets his vaccine, Let us fight and win this war against coronavirus together."

Sun Pictures, the producers of Annaatthe (Elder Brother), a Siva directorial, had said that the movie would be released on 4 November (Diwali) this year.

Rajinikanth had left for Hyderabad on 7 April to participate in the Annaatthe shoot. The shoot for the movie was deferred December last after some crew members tested positive for coronavirus .

