Rajinikanth receives second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Chennai hospital
Rajinkanth's daughter Soundarya shared a picture of the actor with the message, 'Let us fight and win this war against coronavirus together.'
Actor Rajinikanth was on Thursday administered the second dose of Covishield vaccine at a Chennai hospital, his publicist said.
The top star, who arrived here on Wednesday from Hyderabad after taking part in the shoot for the under-production Tamil film, Annaatthe, received the jab at a hospital, Riaz K Ahmed said.
Soundarya Rajinikanth, the actor's daughter, tweeted, "Our Thalaivar gets his vaccine, Let us fight and win this war against coronavirus together."
Here is the tweet
Our Thalaivar gets his vaccine 👍🏻 Let us fight and win this war against Corona virus together #ThalaivarVaccinated #TogetherWeCan #MaskOn #StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/P8Gyca4zdF
— soundarya rajnikanth (@soundaryaarajni) May 13, 2021
Sun Pictures, the producers of Annaatthe (Elder Brother), a Siva directorial, had said that the movie would be released on 4 November (Diwali) this year.
Rajinikanth had left for Hyderabad on 7 April to participate in the Annaatthe shoot. The shoot for the movie was deferred December last after some crew members tested positive for coronavirus .
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
also read
8½ Intercuts movie review: Astonishingly frank biopic of one of the greatest Indian filmmakers of all time
8½ Intercuts stands out because of director Lijin Jose’s clear-eyed view of KG George that is respectful yet not adulatory, and because George did not censor this final cut.
Plea in Delhi HC to stop OTT release of 'blasphemous' Malayalam film on nuns
The petitioner has opposed release of Malayalam film Aquarium as it allegedly "depicts the sexual relationship of nuns with two priests."
Malayalam film scriptwriter Dennis Joseph passes away; Mammootty, Mohanlal tweet condolences
Dennis Joseph's directorial, Manu Uncle, starring Mammootty, won the National Film Award for Best Children's Film in 1988.