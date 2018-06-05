Rajinikanth on working with son-in-law Dhanush: I had my doubts about him pulling off a film like Kaala

At the pre-release event of Kaala held at Hyderabad on Monday, the film’s producer Dhanush said, “Kaala is people’s film. Ranjith has talked about the problems of oppressed and neglected people across the country. Who else is better to represent the people’s problem and fight for them on the big screen than our own pride Superstar Rajinikanth?”.

“Everyone one wants to know the secret behind the phenomenon called Rajinikanth. Even now, young actors who come into the industry want to be the next Rajinikanth but there can be only one Rajinikanth. It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say that Rajinikanth has become a symbol of our country. My sincere thanks to Rajinikanth sir for giving me the opportunity to produce Kaala," said the Aadukalam actor.

“Dhanush said that there is only one Rajinikanth. Well, there is only one Chiranjeevi, one Nagarjuna, one Venkatesh and one Balakrishna. Everyone has their own individuality, no one is bigger than anyone. I would say that only opportunity is bigger. Irrespective of any profession, if we make use of the opportunities and work hard, the result would be fruitful. People who believe in God would call opportunities as blessings and people who don’t believe in the existence of God would call it as luck," said Rajinikanth.

“In 1978, my first Telugu film, Anthuleni Katha, got released and after that, I continued signing around 15 to 20 films here in Tollywood. At one point, I was confused whether to concentrate in Tamil or Telugu industry. As I was introduced by K Balachander, my journey progressed in Tamil. Despite not doing many Telugu films, people here in the Telugu states showering me love on par with Tamil people," said Rajinikanth who also added “After a long gap, Mohan Babu gave me an opportunity to act in a direct Telugu film Pedarayudu. Later, my Tamil films were dubbed here as Baashha, Narasimha, Muthu, Robo, Sivaji and Chandramukhi that I have a long time association with the industry and people here. At this juncture, I miss two thespians — NTR and Dasari Narayana Rao. I used to regularly seek the blessings of NT Rama Rao, and Dasari Narayan Rao treated me like his son”.

Rajinikanth showered praise on his director Ranjith for his ability to convey a bold message in a commercial format. “When I joined hands with Ranjith in Kabali, people in the industry raised doubts on my choice but the director proved everyone wrong. I have seen Kaala twice, this is not just a commercial film, Ranjith has conveyed a strong social message. He has artistically expressed his story in a commercial format. I can’t brag much about my film and revealing the storyline would also be inappropriate," said Rajinikanth.

“Dharavi is Asia’s biggest slum. Kaala talks about the people of Dharavi, their livelihood, and problems. After watching the film, audiences would feel as if they stayed there with the characters of Kaala in the slum. Generally, films are known to give more importance to the hero or maybe, one more character but in Kaala, five to six character will stay in the minds of audiences for a long time," said the 67-year-old Superstar.

Rajinikanth also praised his son-in-law Dhanush and the two heroines of Kaala. “Ranjith’s team created a friendly atmosphere at the shooting spot. I would say that Kaala is music composer Santhosh Narayanan’s best work. He has provided classy music to the film. My son-in-law Dhanush proved that he is not only a good artist but also an excellent producer. Initially, I had my own doubts whether Dhanush would be able to pull off a film like Kaala. Eswari Rao is your Telugu girl, watch out for her performance in the film. I should also appreciate Huma Qureshi for her dedication. Huma used to constantly fly from Mumbai to Chennai for Kaala but she never blamed anyone and cooperated with the unit."

Huma said, “I thank Ranjith sir for writing the beautiful script and imagining me as Zareena in the film. Thank you, Dhanush for the call. I feel honored and privileged to act with Rajinikanth sir, he is an absolute delight to work with."

Earlier at the event, veteran producer NV Prasad recalled how Rajinikanth compensated for the losses of Baba. "When Baba was released, Rajinikanth personally called and asked about the progress of the film. When I said that the film incurred around Rs 1.6 crore loss, Rajini sir gave me Rs 1.61 crore.

Kaala is all set to release on 7 June in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

