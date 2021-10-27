Raj Bahaddur, a 77-year-old retired Bengaluru bus driver, 'encouraged me to join acting classes and learn Tamil', said Rajnikanth during the National Awards ceremony.

Bengaluru | “I dedicate this award to my friend in Karnataka, bus driver, my colleague Raj Bahaddur…When I was a bus conductor, he was the one who identified acting talent in me and encouraged me to join cinema...” A huge round of applause followed…

This was the scene at the 67th National Film awards ceremony where Superstar Rajinikanth was conferred upon the Dada Saheb Phalke award for his contribution to Indian cinema.

For all the Rajini fans, Raj Bahaddur is a known name. A simple humble man living in one of the lanes in Chamrajpete area of Bengaluru, Raj Bahadur was the guardian angel that pushed Shivaji Rao Gaekwad to become Rajinikanth. It is he, who taught Rajini to speak Tamil language fluently.

Not many know that the story of these two friends has a wide resemblance to the Krishna- Kuchela story from mythology. The only difference here is both have swapped their roles from Krishna to Kuchela umpteen number of times. Rajinikanth had visited his best friend at his Bengaluru home just 2 weeks ago and by the time this article is published, Raj Bahaddur has reached Rajini’s home in Chennai to celebrate the Dada Phalke with his family.

A celebrated friendship

‘Ours is a friendship of 50 years’, said a proud Raj Bahaddur to News18. “I met him in 1970, when he joined duty as a conductor and I, a driver. He was the best actor in our group of transport staff. Whenever there was a cultural program in the department, Rajini would perform on the stage. He also took part in various plays after duty hours. Needless to say, he was the best performer. I forced him to go to Chennai and join acting school. After completing acting course for 2 years, the institute had organised a function where Rajini performed. Renowned film maker K Balachander was the chief guest there. He came to Rajini and said, “Boy, Learn Tamil.” Rajini came to me and said about this. The director KB hadn’t told anything else, he only told him to learn Tamil. I told Rajini not to worry and from that day, I told him to speak to me in Tamil only. Rest as you all know is history.”

There is another thing that Raj Bahaddur doesn’t say but Rajini himself has told at multiple occasions. Raj Bahaddur was earning Rs 400 as his monthly salary then. When he forced Rajini to go to Chennai and join acting school, he didn’t send him empty-handed. Every month, he would send Rs 200 which was half his salary to Rajini. Rajini survived in Chennai out of this money for around 2-3 years. Raj Bahaddur is now retired from his job and leads a simple life with his brother’s family.

No matter how big a star, Rajinikanth to his best friend is the same man, who used to have never-ending conversations about everything under the sun. Rajini always gives surprise visits to Raj Bahaddur’s house. He disguises to avoid public gaze and arrives at the wee hours and knocks on the door. No phone calls, no messages, just hopped on to the next flight and landed at the friend’s doorstep. Theirs is a friendship of 50 years. There is a room in Raj Bahaddur’s house reserved for Rajini.

The surprise visitor



“We don’t know when he will come and knock on the door. So the room will always be ready” says Raj Bahaddur. It is a simple small room with a single cot and enough space for another person to sleep on the floor. Whenever Rajini comes, both friends shut themselves inside the room and speak for hours. Raj Bahaddur sleeps on the cot while Rajini sleeps next to him on the bed laid on the floor. This has been like this for years. The friend and his family give Rajini the desired privacy. “He is just Shivaji, the friend when he comes here. He is not the superstar the world knows. He loves Kannada and Bengaluru very much. He has been like this all these years. My friend..” says an elevated Raj Bahaddur. Even the neighbours won’t know that Rajinikanth has stayed in their vicinity.

Rajinikanth and Kadlekai Parishe

Once, Rajini expressed his desire to visit the famous ‘Kadlekai Parishe’ an annual fair of groundnuts that takes place in Basavanagudi, Bengaluru. Raj Bahaddur helped him change his appearance and the two friends set out on the busy streets of Bull Temple Road where the fair takes place. Rajini enjoyed every bit of the crowded fair without being noticed for a while. A random girl was suspicious that the man walking next to Raj Bahaddur was Rajinikanth. She didn’t know Raj Bahaddur. But somehow, she came near them and asked if he was Rajinikanth. Both friends laughed at her saying she has mistaken him for someone else. Before she could actually establish the facts, the friends vanished from the fair. We had a hearty laugh, remembers Raj Bahaddur.

Nothing without consulting the friend



Raj Bahaddur is Rajini’s man Friday even to this day. Whether it is decisions about joining or not joining politics or any personal matter, Rajini never takes any decision without consulting Raj Bahaddur.

Rajini was the conductor of bus no 10A that plied between Majestic to Srinagar. He lived in Hanumanthnagar and Raj Bahaddur, in Chamrajpete. Both areas are very close to each other. He had those stylish mannerisms even then. He used to flip the coin while giving to customers and entertain them during travel. Even after all these years, 77-year-old Raj Bahaddur has only one best friend and the world calls him Thalaiva. One can certainly agree to this when the superstar chose to thank his best friend on the stage instead of his own family.