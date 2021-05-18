'I appealed to the people to strictly follow COVID restriction favoured by the govt to control the pandemic,' Rajinikanth said.

Contributions to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund continued to pour in to help the government tackle the COVID-19 pandemic with the AIADMK on Monday saying it would give Rs one crore besides a month's salary of its MLAs and MPs.

Top actor Rajinikanth too called on Stalin at the Secretariat here and gave a cheque for Rs 50 lakh.

Speaking to reporters, the Tamil superstar said, "People should definitely comply with the COVID-19 restrictions imposed by the government and only then the pandemic can be contained. This is my earnest appeal to the people."

The actor recently got his second dose of coronavirus vaccine in Chennai.

Recently, Soundarya Rajinikanth, her husband Vishagan, father-in-law Vanangamudi and her sister-in-law visited CM Stalin at his office in Chennai to personally hand over the cheque of Rs 1 crore to him, reports India TV.

The Chief Minister had days ago appealed to the people, the corporates and others including the Tamil diaspora to generously contribute to the CMPRF to help the government in its fight against the pandemic.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)