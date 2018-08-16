Rajinikanth at Karunanidhi's condolence meet: Kalaignar's pen created superstars like MGR and Sivaji Ganesan

To commemorate the demise of late DMK Supremo Kalaignar M Karunanidhi, South Indian Film Artistes Association (SIFAA) organised a condolence meeting in Kamarajar Arangam to pay homage to the doyen of Tamil Nadu's Dravidian movement. The event, which was jointly held by Nadigar Sangam, FEFSI (Film Employees Federation of South India), Chinnathirai Nadigar Sangam and Kootamaippu, witnessed the presence of high profile stars like Rajinikanth, who lashed out at the ruling party and showered lavish praise on Kalaignar's contribution to the film industry.

The occasion commenced with the lighting of candles by MK Stalin, Rajinikanth, Nasser, Vishal, Karthi, Suhasini Mani Ratnam, Revathi, Lissy, Vivek, Vikram Prabhu, Radharavi, Vasundhara, Kutty Padmini, Jiiva, Ganesh, Aarthi, Nandha, KT Kunjumon, SP Muthuraman, Radharavi and many others.

Speaking at the event, Rajinikanth said, "Kalaignar had a command of the Tamil Nadu political sphere to the extent where one has to either stand by him or have the guts to deal with him to enter that arena. Kalaignar influenced a swarm of cadres and hundreds of party leaders to practice active politics. When the AIADMK celebrated their anniversary, they hoarded MGR's portrait, and I feel they should have kept Kalaignar's picture too; because both DMK and Kalaignar played vital roles in the birth of AIDADMK as a party."

Rajinikanth also heaped praise on Kalaignar's contribution towards the literary world. "He played a pivotal role to bring to light our history and our kings' history and valor. It was his pen that created the two legends of our film industry, MG Ramachandran, and Sivaji Ganesan. I was completely startled by his demise. That night, I couldn't stop myself from remembering all the treasured moments with him and his words. The number of DMK cadres and the public that thronged the Kamaraj memorial hall is the testament of their love, and he deserved it."

Lashing out at the ruling ADMK government, Rajinikanth censured the state authorities for not attending the final journey of Kalaignar. "When the leaders across party lines all over the country and armed forces paid tributes to Kalaignar, isn't it ethical for the incumbent Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu to attend the funeral? Do they imagine themselves as MGR or Jayalalithaa? These party rivalries should end with the legends who built the parties. I feel thankful to the Tamil Nadu government for not challenging the high court order to allow his burial in Marina, next to his mentor. I would have protested if the government had decided otherwise. I was moved when I saw his son Stalin cry like a baby after the High court approval arrived. Let his father be the light and guide him. I feel grateful for the moments I spent with him. Let his soul rest in his peace."

Filmmaker SP Muthuraman said time management was one of Kalaignar's strengths. "I would like to tell everyone that the secret of his success was none other than making use of time in a right way. His time management skills were astonishing," he said.

Veteran actor Radharavi said, "Kalaignar Karunanidhi has been a symbol of pride for Tamilians all over the World. He was the only Chief Minister, who was so down to earth. He would recognize anyone without fail at any point in time. There is no end for him. He will live through his powerful writings and good deeds."

Vishal, President of Tamil Film Producers Council and Secretary of Nadigar Sangam said, “Kalaignar Karunanidhi was a boon to the entire Tamil industry. How can we forget someone who provided free electricity to the farmers? The only request I make on behalf of Nadigar Sangam is to place a ‘pen’ used by him in our new building to inspire everyone. We want the current and future generations to see this precious treasure out of which he wrote many poems, literary works, and dialogues."

Nassar, President of South Indian Artistes Association, said, “Although Kalaignar ayya lived a span of 90 years, it now feels like 200 years. Such has been his contribution to Tamilians and Tamil Nadu. It wasn't just a life, but an inspiration of moral values and ethics to many of us."

Updated Date: Aug 16, 2018 14:09 PM