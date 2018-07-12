Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar-starrer 2.0 to clash with Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara Ali Khan's Kedarnath

The highly anticipated film 2.0, starring Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson after many delays, has got a release date on 29 November. Director Shankar Shanmugham posted on Twitter confirming the same.

Hi everyone.. atlast the vfx companies promised the final delivery date of the vfx shots. The movie will release on nov 29th 2018.#2Point0 pic.twitter.com/ArAuo5KxM7 — Shankar Shanmugham (@shankarshanmugh) July 10, 2018

However, this will result in a clash at the box office, since the Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan starrer Kedarnath is releasing just a day after, on 30 November, according to a Deccan Chronicle report.

2.0 is a sequel to the 2010 film Enthiran (released in Hindi as Robot) where Rajinikanth will be seen reprising the roles of Dr. Vaseegaran and Chitti. This science fiction film was initially slotted for a Diwali 2017 release, where it would have clashed with Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar and Ajay Devgn-starrer Golmaal Again, as reported earlier.

As per an NDTV report, trade analysts are not positive about the clash, and are of the opinion that Sara Ali Khan’s debut film might suffer at the box office due to the clash.

Trade expert Amod Mehta told Mid-Day that Rajinikanth's film is "expected to break several box office records." After all, the release of 2.0 has been postponed by a year and its first part Enthiran (released as Robot in Hindi) took the box office by storm when it released in 2010. One will be a fool to release his film on the same day," Amod Mehra said.

Updated Date: Jul 12, 2018 17:33 PM