Rajesh Roshan on the 'most stylish music director,' Bappi Lahiri: 'He gave us several extraordinary superhits which even today enthrall and move us'

Rajesh Roshan and Bappi Lahiri started their musical journey at the same time. Rajesh Roshan’s first two music scores in Kunwara Baap and Julie were released in 1974 and 1975. Bappi Lahiri’s Zakhmee and Chalte Chalte came in 1975 and 1976. If Rajesh’s Aa ri aa ja and Julie loves you ruled the charts, Bappi’s Chalte chalte mere yeh geet yaad rakhna and Jalta hai jiya mera reined at the same time.

Rajesh Roshan grows misty-eyed as he remembers his dear departed colleague. “Bappi was my contemporary since the 70s …He had that sense of composing everlasting music which has come to be extinct now. His songs like 'Pyar mein kabhi aisa jo jata hai' in Chalte Chalte, 'Saiyyan bina ghar soona' in Aangan Ki Kali and 'Tum saath ho zindagi bhar' in Sheeshay Ka Ghar will be played for generations.”

He gave us several extraordinary superhits which even when we listen now, we are enthralled and moved. It won’t be wrong to say he was the most stylish amongst us music directors. He was quite a brave man and would not hesitate to speak the truth no matter what. His demise is a big loss to the film industry and to his millions of fans. I feel very heavy in my heart when I recall his song 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna'. Didn’t know the time to say goodbye would come so soon. I join my hands in prayer to say, Rest In Peace Bappida.”

Subhash K Jha is a Patna-based journalist. He's been writing about Bollywood for long enough to know the industry inside out.