Rajesh Khattar, Vandana Sajnani welcome their first child after multiple miscarriages, surrogacy failures

Popular film and television actor Rajesh Khattar and his wife, actress Vandana Sajnani became parents after 11 years of marriage. The child is two and a half months old, and was admitted in the newborn intensive care unit (NICU) for this time period. He was brought home on Janmashtami, reports India Today.

Confirming the news to Bombay Times, the Beyhadh actor says that it was a challenge for him to become a father at the age of 53.

Vandana says that there were a lot of complications in her pregnancy. She reveals that she has had three miscarriages, three IUI (Intrauterine Insemination) failures, three IVF (In Vitro Fertilisation) failures, and three surrogacy failures in the last 11 years. She adds that she wants to inspire other aspiring parents to not lose faith.

"I was carrying twins and I was the happiest woman in the world. But by the third month, I was told to stitch my cervix. I was admitted to the hospital and was there with my legs up for three months, absolutely immobile. That was the toughest experience, and the most difficult time of my life. Everything took a toll on me, and I felt like I was having a breakdown. I prayed for strength, and whatever the hardships, I knew I had to fight it out. I did not give up! What mattered was my child. The pain was nothing in front of this miracle baby, who fought for two-and-a-half months in the NICU," she tells the publication.

The child has been named Vanraj Krishna Khattar, which is a combination of Vandana and Rajesh's names.

Rajesh Khattar is the father of actor Ishaan Khatter. Rajesh was earlier married to actress Neelima Azeem, but the duo got divorced in 2001. Rajesh remarried Vandana in 2008.

Rajesh has appeared in numerous Bollywood films, including Race 2, Don 2, and Ek Main Aur Ek Tu. Vandana is best known for her role in Zoya Akhtar's Dil Dhadakne Do.

Updated Date: Aug 31, 2019 14:23:18 IST