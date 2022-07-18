Rajesh Khanna, or ‘Kaka’ as he was fondly called, breathed his last on 18 July 2012. Widely loved by millions, he holds the record for being the only actor to give 15 consecutive solo super-hit films, all within two years (1969-71).

Rajesh Khanna, who is fondly remembered as the first superstar of Hindi cinema, remains loved for his roles in films like Aradhana, Kati Patang, Anand, Amar Prem and Bawarchi. The actor was known for his charismatic screen presence and his image as a romantic hero.

In the later phase of his career, Khanna shifted to character roles in movies like Aakhir Kyon?, Agar Tum Na Hote, Avtaar and more. On his 10th death anniversary, here are some must-watch movies of Kaka:

Aradhana:

Rajesh Khanna stormed his way into the hearts of millions with his double role as an air force pilot in Aradhana. His pairing with Sharmila Tagore was also much appreciated and the duo later starred together in a number of movies. The song Mere Sapnon Ki Rani, where he serenades Tagore (who is on a train) while driving, still remains iconic.

Amar Prem:

Another classic film with Rajesh Khanna and Sharmila Tagore, this movie sees Kaka play the role of a rich and lonely man who falls in love with a courtesan (Tagore). The actor had several memorable lines in this movie including the famous 'Pushpa..I hate tears”.

Bawarchi:

In this slice-of-life comedy by Hrishikesh Mukherjee, Kaka played the role of a servant who brings a family closer. He was much loved by audiences for his comic timing.

Anand:

Rajesh Khanna won the Filmfare Best Actor award for his role in Anand. He played the titular character, a cancer patient who retains his happy-go-lucky attitude despite having only weeks to live. With his cheerful acceptance of his disease and his will to live his life to the fullest, he even manages to change the cold demeanour of his doctor (Amitabh Bachchan).

Kudrat:

This reincarnation drama saw Khanna and Hema Malini play star-crossed lovers who reunite in their second lives. The film was much appreciated for its music.

Kati Patang:

Kaka was at his romantic best in Kati Patang. The film further strengthened the actor’s reputation as a superstar. The romantic drama sees Khanna fall in love with a widow (Mumtaz) who is actually hiding her true identity.

Ittefaq:

Yash Chopra’s Ittefaq saw Khanna break away from his romantic hero image. The actor played the role of a painter who is accused of murdering his wife in a fit of rage.

