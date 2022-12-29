Rajesh Khanna 80th Birth Anniversary: From Anand to Aradhana, the finest films of Indian cinema's first Superstar

An actor, politician, and producer, Indian cinema’s first superstar Rajesh Khanna was one true actor who inspired the common man to believe in, and live with, each of his characters. While Kaka’s debut film Akhri Khat was India’s first official entry to the Oscars in 1967, the late actor achieved super-stardom with Shakti Samantha’s 1969 film Aradhana. Rarely have we been told that the legendary star has a world record to his name for having 17 successive super-hits between 1969-71, including 15 consecutive solo super-hit films. His achievements don’t end here. The actor-turned-politician was posthumously awarded India’s third-highest civilian honour, the Padma Bhushan. While it has been 10 years since the legendary star passed away, his work still continues to inspire millions. On the occasion of his 80th birth anniversary, here are some of his must-watch films:

Aradhana

How can we not start with the movie that made Rajesh Khanna achieve super-stardom, just three years after his debut film Akhri Khat. In 1969, Kaka played two distinct roles as he shared the screen space with veteran star Sharmila Tagore. Proving to be a showreel for the then newcomers in the industry, Kaka’s Aradhana pretty much boasted of everything—a strong female protagonist, evergreen songs like Mere Sapno Ki Rani, and Khanna’s charming presence. Proving to be a blockbuster, Aradhana set the stage for Kaka to deliver 14 more solo hits consecutively between 1969 and 1971.

Anand

Still known for its heart-touching ruminative dialogues, Anand, a title based on the name of Rajesh Khanna’s character, gave the message that “Death is just a moment”. You must have surely heard Rajesh Khanna’s name linked to Babumoshai. Well, this is what he called megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the movie. Attaining cult status, Anand saw Kaka inspiring many with his role of a man who maintained a cheerful demeanour, despite knowing that he will not survive for more than six months.

Kati Patang

It is truly impossible to hear the iconic track Pyar Diwana Hota Hai, and not think of Rajesh Khanna. Featuring Khanna romancing veteran star Asha Parekh, this 1971 film attained cult classic status over time. It is not just Pyar Diwana Hota Hai, but Kati Patang also features another blockbuster track- Ye Shaam Mastani.

Amar Prem

You must surely have heard the iconic dialogue, ‘Pushpa, I hate tears’. Well, this legendary saying belongs to the 1972 record-breaking movie Amar Prem. Reuniting the late actor along with Sharmila Tagore, Amar Prem is still engraved in the minds of movie lovers. Rajesh Khanna essayed his most memorable character, Anand Babu, in this film.

Avtaar

In 1983, Rajesh Khanna bagged another commercial hit, after Mohan Kumar’s directorial featured him opposite Shabana Azmi in Avtaar. The two successfully spread their charms on the big screen. Avtaar turned out to be Rajesh Khanna’s biggest box office hit in terms of box office collections since 1973. Rajesh Khanna also bagged a Filmfare nomination in the Best Actor category but lost it to Naseeruddin Shah for his impeccable performance in Masoom.

His daughter Twinkle Khanna shared a childhood picture of herself with her father on this special day and wrote- “A bittersweet shared birthday and a lifetime of memories.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta gram.